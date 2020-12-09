Panthers at Yellow Jackets

Pitt (5-5, 4-5 ACC) vs. Georgie Tech (3-6, 3-5 ACC)

• When: 7 p.m., Thursday.

• Where: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

• Series: Pitt leads 9-5 overall (4-3 ACC).

• TV: RSN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Tom Werme, play-by-play; James Bates, analyst; Abby Labar, reporter).

• Radio: Pitt Panthers Radio Network (Bill Hillgrove, play-by-play; Pat Bostick, analyst; Larry Richert, reporter).

• Game facts: Pitt and Georgia Tech have met annually as Coastal Division members, alternating home and away games. With the ACC utilizing a non-divisional format in 2020, Pitt will travel to Atlanta for the second consecutive year. ... Pitt has won four of the past five in the series, including each of the last two. Pitt's lone loss during that span came at Georgia Tech (35-17) in 2017. ...

• By the numbers: Since 2015, Pat Narduzzi has directed Pitt to 28 victories in ACC play, the third-highest win total during that span (tied with Virginia Tech). The Panthers trail only Clemson (46) and Miami (32). ... Pitt leads the country in total tackles for loss (105) and tackles for loss per game (10.5). The Pitt record for team TFLs in a season is 110 set by the 2002 Panthers over 13 games (8.5 avg.). ... Pitt boasts college football's top pass rush with a national-best 43 sacks. The Panthers rank third in sacks per game (an ACC-leading 4.30). Georgia Tech has surrendered 20 sacks this season (2.2 per contest). ... The Panthers have 12 interceptions through 10 games, their most since the 2012 team had 15 INTs over 13 contests. ... Jordan Addison leads the Panthers in receptions (57), receiving yards (652) and receiving touchdowns (four). Addison tops the nation's freshmen receivers in catches and receiving yards. The last freshman to lead Pitt in receiving was Tyler Boyd in 2013.