PITTSBURGH – Pitt football held its first practice in nearly five months on Friday morning.
“It’s been 142 days since we walked out of the door on March 17,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a virtual media session on Friday afternoon.
Narduzzi said he spent a lot of time wondering if he’d ever be back to work as the COVID-19 virus continued to spread across the country.
While many teams resumed practicing this week, the college football season still hangs in the balance. Several Division I teams have already had outbreaks of COVID-19 amongst players and staff, while some top draft picks are opting out, and others are refusing to report to practice citing safety concerns.
As for Pitt, none of the above has happened. Narduzzi reported on Friday that no players have opted out, though he did announce two who are no longer part of the program. Wide receiver Dontavius Butler-Jenkins will not be able to play due to a recurrent knee problem, though he will finish his degree at Pitt. Rashad Wheeler, an offensive lineman/fullback who played in 11 games in 2019 has graduated and will be moving on.
Narduzzi was pleased with how his current team looks, even on Day 1 back at practice.
“Just the sharpness of our kids; I didn’t see any huge busts on offense or defense,” Narduzzi said. “There was one pick. Paris Ford got a pick today. But no fumbles on the ground, no mishandled snaps, those types of things. We were really clean on offense.”
The Panthers’ first practice back came on the heels of the ACC’s revamped schedule release on Thursday. All ACC teams – including Notre Dame – will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game.
As of right now, Pitt will open its season on Saturday, Sept. 12 against the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks. However, the Mid-American Conference, of which Miami is a member, has yet to announce its plans for a football season this fall, with some speculation it could be pushed to spring. Another meeting of the MAC school presidents will be held Friday.
The Panthers will play their first four games at home. Following the opener against the Redhawks, they’ll face Syracuse on Sept. 19, Louisville on Sept. 26, and North Carolina State on Oct. 3.
Pitt’s second game could also be in jeopardy. Syracuse players did not report to practice on Thursday, citing concerns over playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Stephen Bailey of Syracuse.com, players are comfortable with the safety protocols put into place by the university, but are concerned about the protocols at other ACC schools and at its one nonconference opponent, Liberty.
Pitt will hit the road to face Boston College on Oct. 10 then head to Miami a week later. It will return home on Oct. 24 to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Panthers will be off Halloween weekend before facing Florida State on Nov. 7. It will be Pitt's first game in Tallahassee since the 1982 season, when Dan Marino led the Panthers to a 37-17 win. The following week, Pitt will face Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
The Panthers return to Pittsburgh for their final home game on Nov. 21 when the Virginia Tech Hokies come to town. Pitt wraps up the 2020 season with a big matchup at the Clemson Tigers. The Panthers are the last team to beat Clemson in Death Valley, a 43-42 victory that came in 2016.
The preseason Coaches’ Poll was also released on Thursday. Among Pitt’s opponents, three are currently ranked – No. 1 Clemson, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 24 Virginia Tech.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
