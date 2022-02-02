PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team rounded out its 2022 class with the addition of three transfers on Wednesday.
The Panthers officially added quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Konata Mumpfield and linebacker Shayne Simon on the first day of the regular signing period.
A transfer from Southern California, Slovis spent three seasons as the starter for the Trojans. He completed 68.4% of his passes in 26 games started while throwing for a total of 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the past three years.
Slovis missed the final three games of the 2021 campaign with an injury and finished the season completing 65% of his passes while throwing for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
With Pitt being without an offensive coordinator for a time following the departure of Mark Whipple in early December, coach Pat Narduzzi was heavily involved in the recruiting for Slovis. The timing of Slovis entering the transfer portal coincided with game preparation ahead of the Peach Bowl, so Narduzzi took the lead with Slovis while trusting assistant coaches with game preparation and planning.
“That was kind of my guy,” Narduzzi said on Wednesday. “We just kept it away from other coaches, let them deal with the bowl game. It was almost a week and a half focused on just him.”
Narduzzi added that Pitt was interested in three transfer quarterbacks. The other two had wanted to commit, but Narduzzi held them off as he waited for Slovis to make his decision, calling Slovis “the No. 1 one guy” he wanted.
Slovis cited the great people and great culture as some of the reasons he chose Pitt, but the returning talent on offense was a major factor in him deciding to become a Panther.
“When I got the call (from Pitt), I kind of realize everyone’s staying except for (quarterback) Kenny (Pickett),” Slovis said.
“Looking at that opportunity, it was kind of a no-brainer, kind of jumped to the top of my list immediately.”
Getting to know Narduzzi so well also helped Slovis make his decision.
“It was a little different situation because we didn’t have an offensive coordinator at the time, but knowing that the head coach was recruiting you and wanted you was great and special,” Slovis said. “We had a lot of different conversations and it really allowed me to build a trust and get to know him a lot.
“There’s only so many real dudes, real people out here in college football and he’s definitely one of them,” Slovis said of Narduzzi. “He’s a great guy and a great coach. I think that time having him be the guy I was talking to the most allowed me to get comfortable with that, him being my head coach, and that really pushed me to make the decision to come here. “
He knows he’ll have big shoes to fill in following Pickett, who set several passing records during his time at Pitt and came in third in Heisman Trophy voting in December.
“It’s a great honor, obviously, and a lot to live up to,” Slovis said, “but I’m my own player. I’ve played my own game. I’m not Kenny Pickett. At the end of the day, this is a different team than the team last year and hopefully looking to build off of what he accomplished last year and what that team last year accomplished.”
Slovis is also excited to be throwing to a talented receiving corps, including the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in Jordan Addison.
“It’s really special. Jordan’s a hell of a player,” Slovis said, adding that the rest of the receiving corps has been better than “it showed on TV,” saying he was impressed with not just Addison, but Jared Wayne, Jaylon Barden, Jaden Bradley and Mumpfield, along with tight end Gavin Bartholomew.
The other two transfers signed by Pitt were both recruited by the Panthers out of high school.
Mumpfield posted 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns in his true freshman season at Akron in 2021. He was named to the Maxwell Football Club’s Freshman All-American Team for his performance.
“Just an excellent receiver,” Narduzzi said of the Dacula, Georgia, native. “I think he can come in here and just add to that receiver room and get us off to a great start there this spring.”
After Mumpfield entered the transfer portal, he received interest from several Power Five schools, including Georgia, Louisiana State, Mississippi and Southern California, but he was drawn to Pitt.
“Obviously winning the ACC championship is really appealing,” Mumpfield said. “The numbers Jordan was putting up, how the offense was producing. Coach Narduzzi, he was a very energetic person. I really like his energy.”
Simon spent the past four seasons at Notre Dame. Simon was slated to be a second-team linebacker for the Fighting Irish in 2021, but he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opening game against Florida State. Due to his medical redshirt year in 2021 and the NCAA not counting 2020 as a year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simon will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Simon will help fill a major need for the Panthers. The Pitt linebacking corps – one of the deepest positions on the team in 2021 – took a hit, losing Phil Campbell III, John Petrishen and Chase Pine to graduation and Wendell Davis and Cam Bright to the transfer portal. All five started games while at Pitt, leaving SirVocea Dennis as the only linebacker with starting experience still on the team.
“Obviously had a need for the linebacker position and found, I think, a perfect fit,” Narduzzi said of Simon. “I think we got a really, really good player there.”
Simon played the “Money” position at Notre Dame and says Pitt’s defense reminds him somewhat of the defense he was a part of in South Bend, saying both defenses play “fast and downhill.”
Pitt added 12 freshmen to the Class of 2022 during the December signing period. With the three transfers enrolling in January, the Panthers will have a total of 10 mid-year enrollees, all of whom will be available to participate in spring practices which will begin on Feb. 28.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
