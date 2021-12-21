PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh football team made a big addition as former Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis announced via Instagram on Tuesday evening that he is transferring to Pitt.
Less than a week after four-year starter Kenny Pickett announced he was opting out of the Peach Bowl, officially ending the Pickett era at Pitt, it looks like the Panthers have found their next signal-caller.
Coach Pat Narduzzi confirmed the news when he tweeted, “Panther Nation, let’s welcome @Kedonslovis to Pittsburgh! #H2P”
Slovis spent three seasons as the starter for the Trojans, completing 68.4% of his passes in 26 games started. He threw for a total of 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the past three years.
Slovis missed the final three games of the 2021 campaign with an injury and finished the season completing 65% of his passes while throwing for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Entering the Arizona game with a 3-4 record this season, USC interim head coach Donte Williams decided to have Slovis split time at quarterback with backup Jaxson Dart, but failed to inform Slovis or most of the offense of this plan. While the Trojans won the Arizona game, they lost the final four of the season, finishing with a 4-8 record. Dart is expected to be the full-time starter under the USC’s new head coach Lincoln Riley.
Initially the No. 2 quarterback coming out of training camp in 2019, Slovis took over the starting job late in the first half of the season opener against Fresno State after starting quarterback JT Daniels tore his ACL. Slovis went on to complete 70% of his passes as a true freshman, while throwing for 30 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in 2019, earning him Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year honors.
Slovis earned Pac-12 first-team honors in 2020 after passing for 1,921 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions in an abbreviated six-game season.
While Slovis was targeted by USC rival Notre Dame, Pitt can offer something the Fighting Irish can’t – the top wide receiver in the country. Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison will be back with the Panthers next year.
In a piece he wrote for The Players Tribune, Slovis said Addison is one of the reasons he chose Pitt.
“Getting to throw the ball to the guy who just won the Biletnikoff?? That’s something you don’t pass up,” Slovis wrote.
“The culture and identity that Coach Narduzzi has created is everything I want to be a part of.”
Standout freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew will also return, as will speedy wideout Jaylon Barden and freshman receiver Jaden Bradley, giving Slovis an ample amount of weapons.
Slovis will face a tough challenge right off the bat as Pitt opens the 2022 season against rival West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl.
