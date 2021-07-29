Pitt football saw several key players on both offense and defense head to the NFL during the offseason, but the special teams also lost major contributors in kicker Alex Kessman and return man D.J. Turner. Several newcomers are hoping to fill those roles and join veteran punter Kirk Christodoulou and long snapper Cal Adomitis on special teams. Adomitis was named a preseason second team All-American by Phil Steele heading into his fifth season at the position.
Christodoulou spent his entire Pitt career working with Kessman on special teams before this season and spoke about Kessman’s departure during spring camp.
“It’s been a little bit weird not having my partner in crime, but having Cal come back – I was very lucky to have Cal come back because otherwise I would’ve been all by myself,” Christodoulou said.
Now Christodoulou and Adomitis, both redshirt seniors, are the veterans trying to lead the way for the younger guys coming in.
Ben Sauls and Sam Scarton are vying to replace Kessman, and the competition between the two was heavy during spring ball. Sauls is a member of Pitt’s 2020 recruiting class and was ranked the No. 12 kicker in the country by 247 Sports. While in high school, Sauls made field goals of 55 and 49 yards in the same game. Sauls made an extra point in last year’s opening game against Austin Peay. Scarton joined the Panthers as a walk-on in 2019 and redshirted; he did not play in any games last season.
While in high school, Scarton made field goals of 50 and 52 yards, and converted 73% of his field goals over his final two seasons.
“I honestly couldn’t tell you,” Christodoulou said of who would win the kicking job. “I think it’s going to come down to the week before the game, because they are both killer. They are both doing an amazing job and better than I think anyone would’ve expected.
“I think they’ve definitely shown what they’re capable of and I’m very excited to see how it continues to unfold.”
Replacing Kessman is no small feat, as he owns the record for the longest field goal in Heinz Field history, a stadium which is notoriously difficult for kickers. He also owns the school record for most field goals and the NCAA record for the highest success rate on field goals from 50-plus yards.
Despite those records, Kessman was at times inconsistent from shorter distances.
Coach Pat Narduzzi didn’t give any insight as to who he thought would win the kicking job during spring camp.
“It’s a heated race right now, as heated of a competition as we have on the field right now,” Narduzzi said at the time.
Sauls was the only one to kick during the spring game after Scarton was held out with an injury. Sauls made a 35-yard field goal, missed one from 49 yards and made three of four extra points. He also averaged 61.4 yards per kickoff.
Whoever cements the role of kicker will be working with punter Christodoulou as a holder. Christodoulou had his best year in 2020, averaging 44.7 yards per punt, ranking him 16th nationally. He was a Ray Guy Award semifinalist which is given to the top punter in college football. He also earned honorable mention All-ACC honors for his performance. In Pitt’s final four games of the season, opponents were held to zero punt return yards.
The return game lost the services of Turner as the wide receiver opted to enter the NFL. Turner was Pitt’s primary returner on both punts and kickoffs last season, averaging 8.3 yards per punt return and 22.2 yards per kickoff return. Jordan Addison was also used on returns, but fielded just two punts and two kickoffs.
Addison is hoping to get more opportunities in the return game this year.
“That’s something I’m looking forward to this upcoming season,” Addison said.
Sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Barden, freshman Myles Alston and running back Vincent Davis were also practicing returns during spring ball. Speedy Barden returned two kickoffs for 51 yards in the spring game.
Two of Pitt’s incoming transfers, wide receiver Melquise Stovall and defensive back M.J. Devonshire, could also provide some help on returns. While at Hawaii, Stovall returned 22 kickoffs, averaging 24.6 yards per return. Devonshire served as a backup returner during his time at Kentucky and didn’t field any kicks or punts after a broken wrist during his freshman season, but he was one short of the national record in high school, with eight kickoff and punt return touchdowns at Aliquippa.
“I love that part of the game,” Devonshire said during the spring.
Davis, running back Todd Sibley and linebacker Brandon George all saw some action on returns last year.
Pitt’s success this year on special teams will require replacing two important players but the Panthers seem to have plenty of options going forward.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
