Bio Box

Name: Jimmy Morrissey

Position: Center

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 303 pounds

Hands: 10”

Arms: 32.75”

Wingspan: 78.625”

Vertical jump: 31”

Broad jump: 8’9”

40-yard dash: 5.33 seconds/5.30 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.46 seconds

Three-cone shuttle: 7.48 seconds

225-lb bench press: 26 reps

Honors: Atlantic Coast Conference second team, The Associated Press ACC first team, Burlsworth Trophy Winner (awarded to the most outstanding player in college football who began their career as a walk-on), four-time All-ACC Academic Team, Senior Bowl invitee, NFL combine invitee.

Draft projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted free agent.

(All Pro Day numbers are NFL scout times courtesy of Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, @JimNagy_SB on Twitter.)