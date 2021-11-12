PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Panthers jumped out to a three-score lead in the first quarter on Thursday but failed to score in the second half.
For the second straight week, North Carolina engineered a late comeback, this time forcing overtime, but the Panthers prevailed, 30-23, with an assist from Mother Nature as the rain picked up at Heinz Field just as the Tar Heels got the ball in the extra frame.
The Panthers (ranked No. 21 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings) got the ball to begin overtime and needed just four plays for Kenny Pickett to hit tight end Lucas Krull in the end zone.
The go-ahead play was one Pickett and Krull had spent a lot of time on in practice.
“It’s something we've been practicing for a really long time. So you know, it feels great after you put a lot of work in like that,” Pickett said. “I’ve probably thrown that to him about 100 times, not even exaggerating.”
The rain that began in the second half picked up in overtime. When North Carolina got the ball, the skies really opened up as Heinz Field was doused with rain. The Tar Heels were unable to move the ball and quarterback Sam Howell was intercepted on fourth-and-11 by Pitt cornerback MJ Devonshire to seal the win for the no. 21 Panthers, lifting their record to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC.
In a game that pitted the country’s No. 1 and No. 11 offenses against each other, it was a defensive play that ended the game.
“After our offense scored, I told the defense and (offensive coordinator Mark) Whipple, I said, ‘They will not score a touchdown. There's no way.’ I was just glad we didn't have to kick a field goal there,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game.
“I knew there was no way they were going to score on our defense. I had a lot of faith in how our kids were playing.”
The weather and the crowd contributed to a wild finish at Heinz Field.
“It was pretty crazy. It was really raining; the crowd was screaming. We we couldn't even hear some of our checks, so we were just screaming at each other. We all were on the same page, and we got it done. Everybody did their jobs,” linebacker Phil Campbell III said. “It was memorable. I'll remember that the rest of my life.”
Narduzzi knew the talk surrounding this game was primarily about the offenses and the showdown between Pickett and Howell, but he wanted to remind his defense how important they were to the outcome of the game, so he held a 30-minute meeting with his defense on Thursday prior to kickoff.
“I just said, ‘listen, everybody’s talking about offense. You win championships with defense,’” Narduzzi said. “That was a championship effort today by our defense.”
“We took that as a challenge. We took it personal today,” Campbell said of the meeting with Narduzzi. “And I think it showed.”
Devonshire, an Aliquippa native who transferred from Kentucky during the offseason, made the best play of his young Pitt career when the Panthers needed it most.
“My dad always told me, ‘When your number gets called, just go out there and make sure you make a play.’ So tonight was my chance to finally make a play,” a noticeably hoarse Devonshire said.
“I did a lot of screaming after that interception. I was excited,” Devonshire said with a smile.
It was a record-setting night for Pickett as he passed Alex Van Pelt for the career passing yards record at the school. Van Pelt had held the record of 11,267 since 1992.
Entering the game, Pickett needed 113 yards to pass Van Pelt and he did so quickly, setting the record on a 42-yard pass to Jordan Addison with 56 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
“All records and awards and accolades, it's really a team effort, so I just want to thank my teammates, my coaches,” Pickett said. “It's been a hell of a run.”
“That's our that's our captain. That's our leader. That's the guy that we show up every day to work so hard with and for,” Krull said of Pickett. “He's doing all these amazing things. It's awesome to see because he works so hard and we have so much respect and love for that guy.”
Pickett completed 25 of 43 passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
The Panthers got the ball to start the game but were stopped on fourth-and-1 at the North Carolina 6-yard line. The Pitt defense made quick work of the Tar Heels, forcing a three-and-out as linebacker SirVocea Dennis sacked Howell on third down. Addison returned the ensuing punt 22 yards to the North Carolina 20 and the Panthers needed just four plays to get in the end zone, as running back Vincent Davis scored from two yards out.
Pitt’s defense would force three-and-outs on North Carolina’s next two drives as the Pitt offense kept moving the football. The Panthers went on a four-play, 48-yard scoring drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to tight end Gavin Bartholomew and a 7-play, 62-yard drive that resulted in a 34-yard field goal by Sam Scarton. Pitt led 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tar Heels got on the board with just over six minutes remaining in the first half. Howell connected with Antoine Green on a short pass, which Green was able to take 76 yards for a touchdown after Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis slipped on the Heinz Field turf.
The Panthers struck back on their next drive as wide receiver Jared Wayne caught a 32-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 4-play, 77-yard drive. Scarton missed the extra point and later had a 31-yard field goal attempt blocked, so the Panthers took a 23-7 lead into halftime.
It looked like Pitt might run away with the game, but as the Tar Heels began scoring, the Panthers failed to keep pace. For the first time this season, the Pitt offense looked mortal, gaining just 79 yards in the second half.
The Tar Heels got the ball to begin the third quarter and drove 52 yards in 11 plays, but Howell was stopped on a running play on fourth-and-1 by Campbell and Deslin Alexandre.
“They came out in a different type of formation and I kind of recognized it on film,” Campbell said. “As soon as he came towards the line of scrimmage, I saw he's holding the ball like an option, but I knew he really wanted to just keep it, so I just kind of went right at him and just tried to get to the stop.”
North Carolina would score when Howell connected again with Green on a 23-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The Tar Heels would fail to convert on the two-point conversion try, with safety Brandon Hill getting the stop as Howell tried to run it in.
The Panthers offense moved the ball on the next drive, but sacks of Pickett on back-to-back plays put Pitt behind the sticks. Scarton missed a 53-yard field goal, and the Tar Heels took over on downs at their own 35. They again failed to score after going for it on fourth-and-4 from the Pitt 39.
“I think we're the number one fourth-down defense in the country. I think people should probably just punt or do something else,” Narduzzi said. “Our kids, again, give the defense credit. Give our players credit, our coaches credit. They've done a great job all year long and they did it again today.”
The Tar Heels pulled within three when Howell rushed for a 1-yard touchdown with 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Things went from bad to worse for Pitt when Pickett was intercepted by Jeremiah Gemmel on the first play of Pitt’s next drive, giving North Carolina the ball at the Pitt 35-yard line. The defense again held strong, aided by a false start on the Tar Heels that pushed them from the 2-yard line back to the 7. North Carolina was forced to settle for a 20-yard Grayson Atkins field goal that tied the game at 23 with under a minute in regulation.
“There was talk about letting them score and we would go down and score. I was, like, ‘I can't do that. We're going to stop them here,’” Narduzzi said.
Pitt has two games remaining, both ACC contests. The Panthers will host Virginia in their home finale on Nov. 20 in a matchup that will be crucial in determining the Coastal Division champion. They close out the regular season at Syracuse a week later.
“We're not done yet,” Pickett said. “We got a lot of work to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.