PITTSBURGH – At the beginning of the season, few would have thought a ranked Pitt football team would be favored to beat North Carolina in a Thursday night prime-time November matchup.
After all, the Tar Heels entered the season ranked No. 10 in the country, led by quarterback Sam Howell, one of the preseason favorites to win the Heisman Trophy. North Carolina was picked to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division, while Pitt was picked to finish fourth.
However, the No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC, No. 21 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings) are the team in the driver’s seat and are favored by 6½ points, according to BetOnline.ag. Led by quarterback Kenny Pickett – who has thrown more touchdown passes than any other Power Five signal-caller – they lead the ACC Coastal and are the only team in the division with just one conference loss.
If the Tar Heels want to make a run at a Coastal Division title, they’ll have to get their first road win of the season at Heinz Field on Thursday and hope for help from other teams.
North Carolina is coming off a 58-55 victory over Wake Forest this past Saturday.
The Tar Heels had trailed by 18 midway through the third quarter before mounting a comeback against the then-No. 9 Demon Deacons.
Though Pickett and Howell will rightfully receive plenty of attention, the running backs might have just as big – or bigger impacts – on the outcome of the game.
In the Tar Heels’ upset of Wake Forest, running back Ty Chandler scored three rushing touchdowns of 13, 21 and 50 yards in the fourth quarter. The final score was the nail in the coffin for Wake Forest, as it gave the Tar Heels a 10-point lead with just over a minute remaining.
“Maybe the best tailback we’ve seen this year,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said of Chandler, who set career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns against the Demon Deacons.
Chandler has rushed for 13 touchdowns this season and caught one more.
Pitt’s best chance for success may come on the ground as well. In their four losses this season, the Tar Heels allowed an average of 230 rushing yards per game. In their wins, that number is 141 per game.
The Panthers’ two losses this year came when they were held to 75 yards or less on the ground, so expect Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond to each get plenty of touches against the Tar Heels.
“We’ve got three good ones back there,” Narduzzi said.
“It’s all based on how they’re going. Everybody has a different motor on game day. If that guy takes off, that guy is playing out of his mind, let’s keep feeding. We’ll just play it by ear, keep playing the hot guy.”
While much of the focus of this game will be on the two high-flying offenses – Pitt has the top-ranked scoring offense in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), while North Carolina has the 11th-ranked scoring offense – the game will probably come down to defense. The Tar Heels made some key second-half stops last week that kept Wake Forest off the board while the offense kept putting up points.
“I always say it’s going to come down to Bateman and Bates,” Narduzzi said. “Jay Bateman is their defensive coordinator. Obviously, Randy Bates is ours. Going to come down to who plays better defense on that day. We got to step up to that challenge. There’s going to be two explosive offenses going at it.”
The Panthers, ranked No. 21 by the College Football Playoff committee, have had the better defense of the two teams so far this year. While Pitt’s passing defense is only slightly better than North Carolina’s, the Panthers rank far ahead of them in both rushing defense (No. 16 in the country vs. No. 101) and in scoring defense (No. 45 vs. No. 110). The Tar Heels are allowing 33 points per game while the Panthers are allowing 23.
One way for Pitt to succeed against the North Carolina offense is to get to Howell – he’s been sacked 34 times this season, with 19 of those sacks coming in the Tar Heels’ four losses. The Pitt defense is ranked ninth in the country in sacks, racking up 3.44 per game.
“If you don’t go get him, he’ll sit in the pocket all day and pick you apart. He can make every throw on the field. You’ve got to go get him. There’s no other choice,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers will have to contend with a new facet of Howell’s game, as the quarterback has been running the ball far more this season than he did in his first two years. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound quarterback has rushed for 100-plus yards in five games this year and has scored eight rushing touchdowns.
“The thing we’ve got to do is designated runs, the draws and stuff, are the biggest concern because he can go,” Narduzzi said. “People bounce off of him. He’s a load.”
Trying to contain Howell, Chandler and North Carolina’s other offensive weapons will present a challenge, but one the Panthers must overcome to leave Heinz Field with a win on Thursday.
“We’re just focused on being as good as we can be on defense,” Narduzzi said. “That’s going to be key.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.