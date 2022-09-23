PITTSBURGH – Kedon Slovis is healthy and likely to get the start when No. 24 Pitt wraps up its nonconference schedule against Rhode Island on Saturday.
The quarterback was injured in the waning seconds of the first half against Tennessee in Week 2. Despite being medically cleared ahead of last week’s game at Western Michigan, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi elected to hold Slovis out of the game and started fourth-string quarterback Nate Yarnell against the Broncos.
Yarnell played well in the Western Michigan game, completing 9 of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown while averaging 19.9 yards per completion as the Panthers won 34-13 in Kalamazoo.
While Yarnell would be more than adequate to start against Rhode Island, a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent, the team is likely to start Slovis and have him play a chunk of the game just to get into an offensive rhythm before beginning conference play next week against Georgia Tech.
This matchup is extra special for Narduzzi, a Rhode Island alumnus. Narduzzi played linebacker under coach Bob Griffin from 1987-89.
Narduzzi has fond memories of his time as a student and player during his time attending school in Kingston.
“It's a great place to live, great place to play football," Narduzzi said. "Bob Griffin was the old head coach up there. I know his son is coming to the game because he messaged me the other day. Just great people. I don't know what else to say. Played football there. Got my degree there. Met my wife there, started a family.”
Narduzzi said he learned a lot from his college coach. Griffin led the Rams from 1976-92 and remains the winningest coach in Rhode Island history.
“Coach Griffin, he was a great football coach,” Narduzzi said. “Learn everything, everything from your coaches. Discipline. I think we talked about it a month ago, leader, about being a captain and all that.
“I think who you are as people is what you pick up on a daily basis. Very disciplined. Just a great coach and a great person. That's what I learned, how to treat people, because Bob Griffin is a great man.”
Narduzzi returned to Kingston after receiving his master’s degree and beginning his coaching career at Miami University. Narduzzi got his first defensive coaching position upon his return to Rhode Island in 1993 after being a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach at Miami (Ohio). He coached linebackers for five seasons at Rhode Island before being promoted to defensive coordinator.
Narduzzi said he knew long before his time at Rhode Island that he wanted to be a coach and spent a lot of time of watching game film during his time there.
“I knew in high school I wanted to be a coach," Narduzzi said. "Didn't know you were going to be one. You were coaching even at that time – as you played, you were kind of coaching. I knew I wanted to coach. I was into it, put it that way. I think I was the only player that had an 8-millimeter projector in my dorm room.”
Narduzzi has also known current Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming for many years. The two both spent time coaching in the state of Ohio in the mid-2000s.
“I’ve known Jim Fleming for a long time from his days in the Akron, Canton area," Narduzzi said. "He was at Kent State. He was in Akron as a defensive coordinator there. Recruited his son Will out of Akron Hoban High School. Known the family for a long time. Good people.”
This is Fleming’s ninth season coaching the Rams. In 2021, he led them to a 7-4 record, the first time in two decades that Rhode Island won seven-plus games. Rhode Island is currently ranked No. 20 in the FCS after losing 42-21 to No. 8 Delaware last week.
“(Rhode Island is) well-coached as we watch the tape,” Narduzzi said. “We will look forward to preparing this week.”
Notes:
• It remains to be seen if Pitt will get any other injured players back for the Rhode Island game. Gabe Houy, Deslin Alexandre, Rodney Hammond Jr. , Dayon Hayes, Owen Drexel and Devin Danielson all missed the Western Michigan game, while Jared Wayne, Marquis Williams and Habakkuk Baldonado all left the game and did not return. With ACC play opening against Georgia Tech next Saturday, it’s possible Narduzzi could rest any or all of those players even if they’re healthy.
• A win over Rhode Island would give Narduzzi his 56th win as head coach at Pitt, which would tie him for third all-time with John Michelosen, who coached the Panthers from 1955-65. Narduzzi would trail only Pop Warner (60 wins) and Jock Sutherland (111 wins) on Pitt’s all-time win list.
• Running backs coach/special teams coordinator Andre Powell first coached with Narduzzi at Rhode Island from 1993-94.
• Running back Israel Abanikanda enters this game leading the ACC in both rushing yards (302) and all-purpose yards (476).
• The Pitt defense has scored two touchdowns in the first three games, which is second-best in the country behind only Southern California.
