Kenny Pickett had this game circled.
That’s what the Pitt quarterback said as he came off the field as the Panthers defeated Clemson 27-17 at Heinz Field on Saturday night. Pickett finished the game completing 25 of 39 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in his first win over the Tigers.
While Pitt’s offense has gotten a lot of recognition this year, it was a defensive play that helped seal the win for the Panthers. Pitt led 14-7 when the Tigers got the ball to begin the second half. They had just moved into Pitt territory when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei tossed a shovel pass directly into the waiting arms of Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis.
Dennis sprinted down the field to score a 50-yard touchdown to give the Panthers a 21-7 lead.
The Pitt offense was held scoreless in the first quarter and Clemson took a seven-point lead late in the period on a 1-yard score by running back Phil Mafah. The Panthers got their offensive mojo back during the second quarter, going on 13-play, 90-yard drive the resulted in a 23-yard touchdown reception by Jordan Addison.
Wide receiver Jared Wayne came up with a huge 13-yard grab when the Panthers faced a third-and-10 at their own 21.
The spectacular play came at a cost; Addison didn’t return after being shaken up on the play. The sophomore wide receiver was being evaluated for a concussion.
After the Pitt defense forced a quick three-and-out, Pitt went on a 9-play, 76-yard drive that resulted in a 39-yard Taysir Mack touchdown reception on fourth-and-5 to give the Panthers a 14-7 lead at the half.
Uiagalelei was pulled after Dennis’ interception in favor of backup quarterback Taisum Phommachanh, who led the Tigers on a drive that resulted in a BT Potter field goal.
The Panthers struck back with a field goal of their own as Sam Scarton connected from 44 yards. Scarton later made a 34-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 27-10 lead with under 10 minutes remaining.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney turned back to Uiagalelei, who quickly led the Tigers down the field and scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown to pull within 10.
Pitt got the ball back with 7:56 remaining and never gave it back up, despite being without leading rusher Israel Abanikanda who took a hard hit from Jalyn Phillips during the third quarter. Abanikanda never returned to the field and was being evaluated for a concussion.
The Panthers leaned on running backs Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond, as well as on Pickett to run out the clock. Clemson looked to have stopped Pitt on third down in Clemson territory, but an unsportsmanlike penalty on defensive end Justin Mascoll gave the Panthers a first down, allowing Pickett and the Pitt offense to get into victory formation.
Pitt is the first team to beat Clemson by double digits since 2014.
