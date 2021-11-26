With a win over Virginia last weekend, Pitt has already clinched the ACC Coastal Division and a spot in the ACC Championship Game that will be held in Charlotte on Dec. 4. While the temptation to rest key players in Saturday’s regular season finale against Syracuse in preparation for the conference title game, coach Pat Narduzzi will be doing nothing of the sort when the Panthers travel to the Carrier Dome for a prime-time matchup.
“That would be a natural question. ‘Let's go up there and keep them all healthy and play our backups and get ready for the championship game.’ I would love to do that, but I don't see us doing that,” Narduzzi said this week.
Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who leads the country with 15 receiving touchdowns, said he didn’t think his usage would be affected against Syracuse even though the Panthers have the division sewn up.
“I don’t think it’ll affect my usage. We want to win any and every game. This is a big game, too,” Addison said. “They’re 5-6, trying to get into a bowl game. We got to treat this game like it is a championship.”
The chance to become the first Pitt team since 1981 to win 10 regular season games means something to the team and the coach believes playing his starters against the Orange is important heading into the ACC Championship Game.
“Ten wins means a lot, and I think we need to have that chemistry going into that next game too,” Narduzzi said.
To get that 10th win, the Panthers will have to fend off the Orange who are 5-6 and need a win to become bowl eligible.
Defeating the Orange will mean shutting down their potent rushing attack, which is the seventh-best in the country.
Running back Sean Tucker has rushed for 1,467 yards this season – a Syracuse record – making him the ACC’s leading rusher and the country’s third-leading rusher. Quarterback Garrett Shrader has rushed for 783 yards and 14 touchdowns.
“They can run the football,” Narduzzi said. “With Tucker, the tailback that's rushed for 1,500 yards, and Shrader, their quarterback, those are the two guys we have to stop. It's going to be a two-headed monster there. They don't throw it like Virginia, but they're going to try to run it down your throat.”
Tucker has been particularly impressive. Against North Carolina State this past Saturday, Tucker became the first Orange player to have nine 100-yard rushing games in a single season – quite a feat, considering Jim Brown and Floyd Little, amongst others, are Syracuse alums.
With the Panthers playing their starters, expect another heavy dose of Addison and Kenny Pickett. After the duo’s performance against Virginia this past Saturday, in which they connected for 202 yards and four touchdowns, the game against the Orange could help the two put an exclamation point on the season.
Both Pickett and Addison received good news this week, as they were each announced as finalists for prestigious college football awards. Pickett was named one of three finalists for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Addison was named one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to college football’s best receiver regardless of position. The Syracuse game will be another chance for the two to show off their skills to voters, though Addison says he’s not thinking about individual accomplishments right now.
“Every week is a new opportunity for me. I’m not thinking about it as the award, I’m just trying to make sure I go out there and put myself in position to help the team win,” Addison said. “I know when we win as a team, all the accolades will come.”
Addison and the rest of the Panthers have the chance to be part of the first Pitt team to win ten regular season games in four decades. The chance for a historic season is not lost on the head coach.
“It's been since 1981 – I think I was a freshman in high school – that we won 10 regular season games,” Narduzzi said. “It's been a long time. To me, that means something – 40 years.
“There's something to prove when we go up there this weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.