PITTSBURGH, Pa. – After Pitt’s thrilling overtime win against North Carolina on Thursday night and Miami’s last-minute loss at Florida State this past Saturday, the No. 20 Panthers now have a chance to clinch the ACC Coastal Division on Saturday afternoon when they host Virginia at Heinz Field on Senior Day.
The matchup will be arguably the biggest game the Panthers have played at home since losing the Big East title to Cincinnati in 2009.
If the Panthers (8-2, 5-1) lose to Virginia (6-4, 4-2), they’d need to win at Syracuse and Virginia Tech would have to top the Cavaliers in Charlottesville in the final week of the season for Pitt to win the Coastal Division.
“There’s no pressure,” coach Pat Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “I’ve said this before – pressure comes and stress comes when you are unprepared. We’ll be prepared. Our kids will be prepared. I think they’re excited.
“It’s another football game, and that’s the only way I know how to look at it.”
Though the Panthers found a way to defeat North Carolina in the driving rain on Thursday night to stay in control of their own destiny, Narduzzi was disappointed with the team’s performance in the second half. Pitt had a 23-7 lead at halftime but failed to score in the third and fourth quarters, allowing the Tar Heels to tie it up and force overtime.
“Just didn’t execute, really, like we need to in the second half,” Narduzzi said. “I told them as such last night that you can’t play like that. You can’t go out and do what you did in the first half and then do what you did in the second half. (We) played good enough to win. Found a different way to win.”
For the second week in a row, the Panthers will again be preparing to face one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks, as Narduzzi said he expects Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong will start this weekend. Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury and exited the Brigham Young game early on Oct. 30. The Hoos had a bye the following week, but Armstrong still missed the Notre Dame game this past weekend.
“I think they saved him up,” Narduzzi said. “He will be primed and ready for an ACC clash, so we do expect to get their best player, which they didn’t have Saturday.”
Armstrong is the only ACC quarterback to pass for more yards than Pitt’s Kenny Pickett this season, throwing for 3,557 yards along with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Armstrong has also rushed for 271 yards and seven touchdowns.
While Armstrong can run much like North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Narduzzi says the challenge is different due to the offenses each team runs.
“Sam Howell and North Carolina is more of a (run-pass option),” Narduzzi said. “I think Virginia is more of a drop-back team. They’ve got an element of the RPO in there. They like to throw it 70% of the time, so it’s going to be a drop-back, line up at empty with all these different personnel groupings and chuck it deep, chuck it wherever they want to. That’s what they’ve done, and they like to throw the football.”
After discussing Virginia’s prolific passing game, Narduzzi announced Pitt’s star receiver, Jordan Addison, had been named one of ten semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s outstanding college receiver. Two Panthers have won the award in the past – Antonio Bryant in 2000 and Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
Narduzzi was a few minutes late to his press conference because he had called Addison’s mother, Keisha, to tell her that her son was a semifinalist for the award.
He also wanted Addison to hear the good news from his mom.
“She was screaming on the phone, excited,” Narduzzi said. “She was able to break the news. It’s a heck of an award for him. Great player. He has a great quarterback throwing it to him, and any time you got a guy in the top ten, that’s pretty prestigious.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers.
Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
