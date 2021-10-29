The last time Pitt defeated Miami, Kenny Pickett was making his first start for the Panthers in the final game of 2017. The true freshman had spent much of the season on the scout team before his redshirt was burned on the final play of a 27-24 loss to Syracuse. Pickett and a 4-7 Pitt team upset a 10-0, No. 2 Miami team, 24-14, at Heinz Field the day after Thanksgiving that year. The loss knocked Miami out of playoff contention.
This year, No. 17 Pitt is the ranked team looking to avoid being upset by a 3-4 Miami team.
Saturday’s game will mark start No. 43 for Pickett, who has emerged as a legitimate candidate for the Heisman Trophy this season. Despite being instrumental in the 2017 upset of Miami – in which he threw for one touchdown and ran for two more – Pickett’s game has come a long way since that first start.
Pickett has come so far that defensive coordinator Randy Bates spent training camp wondering if his defense was really that bad or if Pickett was really that good.
“I wasn’t sure how good we were going to be on defense because we couldn’t stop him,” Bates said this week. “Ultimately, I’m glad we’re better and he’s as good as he is.”
Bates has seen Pickett improve in a variety of ways over the last four seasons.
“He makes tremendous decisions. He’s able to run when he needs to. I think there’s other times where he’s smart enough not to take a hit,” Bates said. “On Saturday (against Clemson), he had to make some big plays and he did, threw his body in there. Other times you don’t have to do that. I think that’s where the maturity comes for him.
“Then just throwing the ball to where it needs to go. There’s been some throws – and you see them upstairs in the press box – it’s like, that was perfectly thrown, there’s nobody that could catch it except for our wide receivers.”
Miami’s defense will have its hands full trying to contain Pickett, but the Panthers may be missing some key weapons on offense. Wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back Israel Abanikanda are both game-time decisions after they each left the Clemson game with concussion symptoms.
If the two can’t go, sophomore wide receiver Jaylon Barden and true freshman tailback Rodney Hammond will see more playing time. Hammond got most of the carries after Abanikanda went down against Clemson and had some key runs in the fourth quarter.
Coach Pat Narduzzi says he’s “really confident” in both Hammond and junior running back Vincent Davis if Abanikanda can’t play against Miami.
Pitt and Miami have gone in different directions this year. Miami was picked to finish second in the ACC Coastal Division during the preseason while Pitt was picked fourth. Since then, the Panthers have exceeded expectations, racking up a 6-1 overall record and a 3-0 conference mark. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 3-4 – with non-conference losses to No. 3 Alabama and No. 8 Michigan State – and have gone 1-2 in ACC play.
The Hurricanes have been hit hard by the injury bug, losing some of their most important players for the season. Quarterback D’Eriq King, who came into the season with the seventh-best odds of winning the Heisman according to SportsLine, suffered a shoulder injury against Michigan State on Sept. 18. King had season-ending surgery in early October after conservative treatment measures didn’t work.
Miami was dealt another blow when leading rusher Cam’Ron Harris injured his right knee versus North Carolina and required surgery. Earlier this week, coach Manny Diaz announced starting safety Bubba Bolden, the Hurricanes leading tackler this season and last, would also miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury he had tried to play through for several weeks.
Despite the Hurricanes losing so many playmakers to injury, they upset No. 18 North Carolina State a week ago thanks to impressive play by two freshman, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and running back Jaylan Knighton.
Van Dyke has gone 2-2 in his starts for the Hurricanes but put on his most impressive performance against the Wolfpack, completing 76 percent of his passes while throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
“He's just got great composure in the pocket, has a nice arm, throws a nice, deep ball,” Narduzzi said of Van Dyke, who Pitt recruited out of high school.
“Every week you see (Van Dyke) getting better,” Bates said. “I think he’s becoming more and more confident.”
In addition to having to defend Van Dyke, the Pitt defense will have to contain other weapons as well. Knighton has rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s last two games since Harris was injured. Tight end Will Mallory has been held to 109 yards and one touchdown this season, but he burned the Panthers last year. Mallory caught two balls, both for touchdowns, against the Pitt last season, including a 45-yard strike over the middle that gave the Hurricanes a 28-16 lead in the third quarter.
The Panthers are looking to avoid a letdown against Miami after a huge win over Clemson a week ago, something Narduzzi has stressed to his team.
“You’ve got to step up and make plays every weekend. As a coach you’ve got to do the same thing. You’ve got to produce,” Narduzzi said. “Nobody cares 6-1, all that baloney. Doesn't matter what happened last week. I remind our kids every weekend, doesn't matter what bowl game you won, national championship, where your ranking is. It's what can you do for me lately?
“The Panther Pitt (student section) isn't going to care what happened last week when they're in the stands this Saturday at noon. They want to see it again. It’s our job as coaches and players to go out and give it to them again.”
