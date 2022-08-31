PITTSBURGH – The long-awaited return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia is set to kickoff Thursday evening.
It will be the first game between the two teams since 2011 and Pat Narduzzi’s No. 17 Panthers are hyped for the game.
“We’re all super-excited. I’m super-excited and I can’t wait to play,” quarterback Kedon Slovis told the media last week.
Both teams will have a new quarterback at the helm and the two players have a history together. Slovis and West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels were both quarterbacks at Southern California. Daniels became the Trojans quarterback during his true freshman season of 2018. During the opening game against Fresno State in 2019, Daniels suffered a season-ending knee injury and Slovis, who was a freshman, took over signal-calling duties.
Slovis took advantage and completed 72% of his passes while throwing for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The emergence of Slovis led to Daniels transferring to Georgia for the 2020 season. Daniels transferred to West Virginia during the most recent offseason after Stetson Bennett supplanted him as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback during the 2021 season.
“We've watched a lot of tape throughout the last four months, five months, whatever it's been,” Narduzzi said of Daniels. “I watched I think 238 throws he's made in the last couple years (at Georgia).”
Narduzzi has been impressed with what he’s seen of Daniels and says good cornerback play will be a key for Pitt to be victorious.
“You don't see him scramble very much," Narduzzi said. "He can make every throw. He's very cerebral, I think. He makes the right decisions. He's just very accurate. He's smart. He can throw a really good deep ball. Our corners has to be really good in coverage. (We've) Thrown a lot of deep balls this week. That is their favorite route, four verticals, three verticals.”
Slovis doesn’t keep in close contact with Daniels, but has seen him since their days at Southern California.
“We threw a few times back in California with the same coach," Slovis said. "He’s a nice guy, a great dude. I don’t talk to him a ton, but I’m looking forward to competing against him.”
Another familiar face to Slovis will be on the opposing sideline on Thursday night. West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell was Slovis’ offensive coordinator for the entirety of his career with the Trojans.
“I’m also looking forward to competing against Graham," Slovis said. "I’ve been able to foster a relationship with him for the past few years. I’m looking forward to competing against both of them.”
Slovis will be making his Pitt debut in a new offense as the Panthers will get a chance to show off new coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offensive scheme. Cignetti is focused on the offense being balanced, something the Panthers have lacked in recent years.
With Cignetti’s offense likely to run the ball more, Israel Abanikanda has been tapped to be the starting running back. Though Cignetti praised the other running backs in the room, he discussed what set Abanikanda apart from the others.
“If one thing probably separated Izzy, it might be the decisiveness and the flat-out speed, where he can hit home runs,” Cignetti said.
In addition to Slovis, two other transfers are listed as starters on Pitt’s offense in wide receivers Konata Mumpfield and Bub Means.
Mumpfield was a freshman All-American at Akron in 2021 before enrolling at Pitt in January.
“Konata was in spring ball," Narduzzi said. "(He's got) Quick twitch, got really good speed. He's a playmaker, has really good hands. That's what he's does. Good knowledge of the offense, a really smart football player.”
Means spent the past two seasons at Louisiana Tech, where he averaged 19.6 yards per catch in 2021 and figures to be a deep threat for the Panthers this year.
“Bub Means is a guy that came in the summer," Narduzzi said. "He's worked well with the rest of the receivers. He's worked well with the quarterbacks. He’s huge, and he can run, OK? He's probably a 4.6 (40-yard dash) guy. He's long. He's got good hands.”
Cignetti says that both Mumpfeld and Means are talented, but he also likes that they have previous college experience but are still eager to learn.
“They’ve both had success at the college level already,” Cignetti said. “They have bought into the fundamentals and techniques that we were teaching and they’re both great kids.”
Like the players, Cignetti is also looking forward to writing another chapter of the rivalry that dates back 127 years.
“(It’s) one of the greatest rivalries in football, the Backyard Brawl," Cignetti said. "It’s great to be part of it again. It’s going to be a great game Thursday night. It’s going to be a great environment.”
Narduzzi appreciates his team being amped up, but he’s trying to balance the hype while trying to instill composure into his players as well.
“You want to have extra juice, but you have to have your composure, too," Narduzzi said. "It's a brawl, a fight. We have to have great composure. I don't want to get them too hyped because they have to play smart and not get out of control.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.