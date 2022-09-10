PITTSBURGH – A hard-fought battle with Tennessee ended with a Pitt loss as the Panthers fell 34-27 in overtime on Saturday evening at Acrisure Stadium.
In addition to the game, the Panthers lost starting quarterback as Kedon Slovis, who took more than a few hits during the first half and didn’t return to action after intermission, having suffering an undisclosed injury on a strip sack late in the second quarter.
“I really thought our players played their tail off,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “Our kids played hard. Made some plays and didn't make some plays.”
Tennessee, known for its up-tempo offense, started slowly. The Volunteers went three-and-out on their first two drives of the game, allowing Pitt to go up 10-0. The Panthers’ first drive resulted in a 30-yard field goal from Ben Sauls and the second drive lasted just one play – a 76-yard touchdown run by running back Israel Abanikada that gave Pitt a two-score lead six minutes into the game.
Abanikanda rushed to the right before cutting back across the field and said he knew he was going to score as soon as he cut across the field.
“Right when I made that first cutback, and then green. When I see green, I just got to make stuff happen,” Abanikanda said.
Abanikanda finished the day with a career-high 154 rushing yards on 25 carries.
The Volunteers got on the board late in the first quarter after an 11-play, 80-yard drive, ended in a 1-yard Jabari Small rushing touchdown. The Panthers answered back with six-play, 83-yard touchdown drive. Slovis connected with tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who streaked along the right sideline and hurdled a defender on his way to the end zone. Bartholomew said he wasn’t worried about clearing the defender.
“It all happened so fast I didn’t have time to think about it. I just knew he was going to tackle me low. I’m like, ‘Screw it, I’m jumping him,’” Bartholomew said. “And then I was in the end zone.”
Pitt led 17-7 just under 17 minutes into the game.
But the Volunteers weren’t going away quietly. Quarterback Hendon Hooker hit Bru McCoy for a 32-yard touchdown on the next drive.
The Panthers drove the ball 41 yards to the Tennessee 27 on their next possession but came away with no points when Slovis was sacked for a seven-yard loss on fourth-and-3.
After taking over on downs, Hooker immediately connected with Cedric Tillman on a 61-yard pass and Small scored his second 1-yard touchdown of the day on the next play to give the Volunteers their first lead of the day.
Pitt’s defense forced a three-and-out late in the first half and the Panthers’ offense started at their own 37 with 21 seconds remaining. Slovis was sacked again and fumbled the ball and Omari Thomas recovered at the Pitt 28 with 14 seconds remaining. Tennessee tacked on a field goal as time expired to take a 24-17 into the locker room at halftime.
Despite the Panthers being without their starting quarterback in the second half, they were able to get back into the game, though they wasted valuable opportunities. Pitt failed to score points after safety P.J. O’Brien blocked a punt in the third quarter. Sauls missed his second field goal of the day following the blocked punt.
“I told our guys it’s a game of inches and there were inches all over the place that we needed to get,” Narduzzi said.
The Pitt defense shut out Tennessee in the third quarter and Sauls made a 35-yad field goal early in the fourth to bring Pitt within four. The Volunteers responded with a 51-yard field goal from kicker Chase McGrath to give Tennessee a 27-20 lead with under nine minutes remaining in the game.
Pitt went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, but Tennessee’s Trevon Flowers muffed the punt, and it was recovered by Pitt long snapper Byron Floyd, setting up the Pitt offense at the Tennessee 39-yard line.
Nick Patti, who came into replace Slovis, came up limping after being sacked early in the fourth quarter but was able to stay in the game. It was a tough break for the Panthers since much of Patti’s game is predicated by his mobility.
“His mobility was not what we wanted it to be, that's for sure because Nick can run. It handcuffed Frank a little bit, but like I said, Coach (Frank Cignetti Jr.) called one heck of a football game,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers went on a ten-play drive, highlighted by a 21-yard reception by Abanikanda. The drive was capped with a four-yard touchdown reception by Jared Wayne on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at 27 with 2:23 remaining.
The Pitt defense made quick work of the Volunteers’ offense and allowed the clock to wind to zero to send the game to overtime. Pitt won the coin toss and deferred. tThe Volunteers needed just two plays for Hooker to connect with Tillman for a touchdown, giving the Volunteers and 34-27 lead.
Pitt made one first down in overtime, but a sack of Patti on third-and-8 backed the Panthers up to the 20. On fourth-and-goal from the 20, Patti’s pass intended for Konata Mumpfield fell short as Tennessee’s sideline erupted.
It was a tough loss for Pitt team, but it paled in comparison to the news announced before the game: Frank Cignetti Sr., father of Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr., had passed away this morning.
Cignetti, Sr. was a native of Apollo, PA and was an assistant coach at Pitt before eventually becoming West Virginia’s head coach for eight years and spending 20 seasons at Indiana (Pa.).
Despite his father’s death hours before kickoff, Cignetti, Jr. called the game for Pitt.
“When you think about sacrifice, this is a game of football, and there's so many other games in life and the sacrifice that he made sitting here,” Narduzzi said of Cignetti. “There was no doubt that he was going to coach the game. It's a major sacrifice.
“It's a game of football and a game of life, but our prayers go to their family. Just a sad, sad deal.“
The Panthers will make their first road trip when they travel to Kalamazoo next weekend to face Western Michigan in a primetime clash.
