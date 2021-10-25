PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team may be without two of its best skill players when the Panthers host Miami on Saturday afternoon.
Coach Pat Narduzzi revealed at his weekly press conference that leading receiver Jordan Addison and top-rusher Israel Abanikanda may not be available against the Hurricanes after they each left the Clemson game with concussion symptoms.
“They’re real questionable for this weekend, unfortunately,” Narduzzi said.
Addison took a hard hit in mid-air from Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips on a 29-yard reception late in the first half. While the hit was clean, Addison landed hard on his right shoulder and his helmet appeared to bounce off the turf when he landed. Addison sat out a play before returning to catch a 23-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett, but began experiencing concussion symptoms during halftime and would not return to the field.
“He looked a little bit dazed, but he got right back up and went. Doesn't look terrible,” Narduzzi said. “I think maybe if that was the play, maybe someone smacked him on the helmet when he came out after that touchdown pass. I don't know. If that was the play, didn't look like he hit the ground too hard. With that injury, you don't ever know what the effect is.”
Abanikanda was injured late in the third quarter after catching a 10-yard pass. Phillips also hit Abanikanda. He led with his shoulder, but there was still helmet-to-helmet contact.
“They were nasty, nasty hits,” Narduzzi said of the plays that injured his players.
The coach says the availability of the two players will be based upon how they feel throughout the week and how the medical staff evaluates them.
“You can never project what is going to happen, but we’re going to protect our kids,” Narduzzi said. “We’ll see where they are. I don’t make that decision. Our trainers and doctors will make that decision.”
Losing both players could be a big blow for the Panthers. Abanikanda made the first start of his career against the Tigers as he’s seen an increased workload as the season has gone on. He’s paced the ground game with 403 yards and four touchdowns, while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Abanikanda has also caught 13 passes for 108 yards.
Addison leads the country with 10 touchdown receptions and tops the Panthers with 670 receiving yards, surpassing his freshman year total (666 yards) in just seven games.
“I think keeping them out for a week is the best thing,” Narduzzi said. “Obviously, we were able to pull (the Clemson) game out. Rodney Hammond and Vincent Davis took over at tailback, and we got production out of our wideouts. We got more guys to make plays, too.
“We’ll miss them, but it’s part of the game.”
In addition to questions about the injuries to Addison and Abanikanda, Narduzzi was asked about comments made by cornerback Damarri Mathis following the Clemson game. Mathis said following Pitt’s 27-17 victory that the Clemson game was one he had personally circled. Mathis missed all of the 2020 season with an injury and said he was eager to play the Tigers after watching them defeat the Panthers in Death Valley last year.
“It felt good,” Mathis said after the game. “Personally, it felt good to me because I didn’t get to play last year, so this is one of the games I circled. I really wanted to play this game. I didn’t like how they did us last year, how arrogant they were.”
Mathis did his part against Clemson, finishing the game with three tackles, one pass breakup and a red-zone interception in the first quarter.
Narduzzi acknowledged some of his players may have wanted revenge after last year’s drubbing and posited that the Tigers actions last fall may have come back to bite them.
“I think you always got to look back on the past, what has happened. We try to do things with class here. Victory formation is a good formation, one of my favorites. Nice to end the ballgame like that with two minutes to go, no timeouts. Other people decide to go a different way than what we do,” Narduzzi said.
“It will always come back to get you. Karma is rough.”
In last year’s matchup, with Pitt trailing 52-17, the Tigers got the ball with three minutes to go and called three straight passes. They later would force a fumble that was returned to the Pitt 1-yard line with less than a minute to go. Rather than kneeling on the ball, Clemson ran it twice.
“It's 2021. We’ve just got to go out and go play our game. That was the goal, was to go play our game Saturday, play football,” Narduzzi said. “It was about fundamentals, techniques, just doing the little things right. The big things take care of themselves if you do that. That was the message. It wasn't like, ‘Hey, payback is a bitch.’ It was nothing about payback in anything I talked about.”
Narduzzi didn’t feel the need to run up the score on Clemson, knowing that the Panthers’ victory was already payback enough.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in his post-game remarks on Saturday that the Panthers going into victory formation got under his skin anyway, but not because of anything Pitt did. Rather, he was frustrated his team was unable to get the ball back late in the game, a demoralizing way to lose after pulling within 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.
“There’s eight minutes (left in the game) and we got three timeouts and they took a knee,” Swinney said. “They took a knee. We never got the ball back.”
“There's always a different feeling, everybody has got something different (that motivates them),” Narduzzi said. “I'm kind of a payback guy myself.”
Based on Swinney’s comments, Narduzzi got just that on Saturday.
