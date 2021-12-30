ATLANTA – The Pittsburgh football team knew it would be without star quarterback Kenny Pickett for the Peach Bowl, but the No. 12 Panthers were confident No. 12 Nick Patti would lead them to win No. 12 for just the second time in program history.
It wasn’t meant to be, as Patti was knocked out of the game early and Michigan State prevailed with a 31-21 Peach Bowl victory on Thursday night in Atlanta.
The Panthers led 21-10 in the fourth quarter before Michigan State, led by quarterback Payton Thorne, engineered a comeback to capture victory.
The Spartans began their comeback with a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard touchdown reception by tight end Connor Heyward.
Michigan State elected to go for two to pull within three points, but the attempt failed following a false start penalty.
Michigan State trailed 21-16 with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Michigan State got the ball back following a three-and-out by the Pitt offense. Thorne connected with Jayden Reed for a 22-yard touchdown to cap off an 11-play, 71-yard drive that gave the Spartans their first lead since late in the first half.
Jalen Nailor caught the two-point conversion try, giving Michigan State a 24-21 lead.
The Panthers still had a shot with nearly three minutes remaining on the clock and needing only to get into field goal range to tie it. Third-string quarterback Davis Beville completed 5 of 5 passes on the drive to get the Panthers to Michigan State’s 26-yard line, but was intercepted on his sixth pass attempt of the drive.
Linebacker Cal Haladay ran the interception 78 yards for a touchdown, putting the Spartans up 31-21 with 22 seconds remaining, sealing the win for Michigan State.
After Pitt went three-and-out on its opening possession of the game, the Spartans needed just three plays to take a 7-0 lead as Thorne hit Reed for a 28-yard touchdown. The Panthers struck back with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Patti rushing for a 16-yard touchdown.
Patti looked to land awkwardly on his left side and immediately exited to the locker room.
He later returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling as Beville assumed signal-calling duties.
The Spartans retook the lead on their next drive when Matt Coghlin made a 36-yard field goal. Pitt’s next three offensive drives all ended in punts, but Michigan State was unable to extend its lead. The Spartans’ next three drives ended in a missed field goal, a punt and an interception.
With two minutes remaining in the first half, Pitt strong safety Brandon Hill picked off Thorne at the Pitt 12-yard line.
The Panthers drove 87 yards in six plays with Beville hitting wide receiver Jared Wayne in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown. Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison had another highlight-reel play on the drive when he caught a 19-yard strike from Beville while four Spartan defenders were nearby. Addison cut across the field and eluded several more Michigan State defenders, with the play resulting in a 52-yard gain.
The Panthers took a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Michigan State got the ball to start the second half, but on the third play of the Spartans’ drive, Thorne was pressured by Pitt defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and John Morgan.
Morgan forced a fumble, which linebacker Cam Bright picked up for a 26-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to give the Panthers a 21-10 lead.
Both offenses looked flat for the rest of the third quarter before the Spartans came alive in the fourth to score 21 unanswered points to seize victory.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
