PITTSBURGH – Pat Narduzzi isn’t certain why his Pitt team came out so flat against Cincinnati last Saturday night, but he did note a concerning trend during practice the week leading up to the game.
Namely, that his team wasn’t going hard in practice.
“The game is fast. You can’t go from Saturday playing a real game against fast people to playing tag football during the week and then get into Saturday and expect it to be fast,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi said he had noticed things he didn’t like but didn’t speak up.
“As a head coach, I try not to micromanage. I try to let offense, defense kind of do what they feel they need to do and keep guys healthy without getting banged up. You want to go into battle with your guys,” Narduzzi said. “I just saw some things in some periods that I didn’t like – and I knew I didn’t like it – but I didn’t say anything. Like I said, it starts with me. Just didn’t like it. It’s too early in the season to really go, ‘We can’t get hurt.’
“What, did we think we arrived after Wofford? That we’re just going to protect everybody? We didn’t do anything yet. And I knew that, but I let it happen.”
Narduzzi said on Thursday that this week of practice was better because it wasn’t a repeat of last week.
Offensive woes
The Panthers are hoping for a better showing on offense when they travel to Morgantown for a primetime showdown with the Mountaineers. The offense got off to a slow start against Cincinnati and failed to complete a fourth-quarter comeback.
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec completed just 10 of 32 passes and had a critical fumble. While Jurkovec has been singled out by plenty of fans as being the problem, both Narduzzi and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti have said there were more issues than the quarterback play.
Cignetti and Narduzzi were both critical of the offensive line allowing five sacks. Not only that, but Cignetti identified 25 pass protection issues on 44 offensive plays against Cincinnati.
The offensive coordinator thinks Jurkovec being under pressure prevented the passing game from ever getting into a rhythm.
“When quarterbacks get hit early and often, it’s hard and it multiplies and you put them in a tough situation. Our pass pro must improve,” Cignetti said.
The offense also failed to establish the run early and then went away from it because Cincinnati had jumped out to a two-score lead.
Narduzzi says opposing defenses will be “licking their chops” if the Panthers can’t run the ball.
“We’ve got to keep the run involved in our game, period,” Narduzzi said. “We can’t get one-dimensional.”
Running back Rodney Hammond, who is known for breaking tackles and being tough to get down, has just 11 carries for 46 yards through two games this season.
Cignetti says Hammond “absolutely” has to be more involved going forward.
“I take a critical look at myself in terms of the game plan and the play calling,” Cignetti said. “I’d like to get Rodney more touches. I’d like to get the entire running back crew more touches.”
This weekend would be a good time to start getting Hammond more involved. He had one of the best games of his college career in 2022 against West Virginia when he rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown while catching two balls for another 55 yards.
Narduzzi says the answer to the team’s offensive woes is everyone doing their jobs.
“You know what we do to take care of the pass pro problems is run the ball. You know what we do to take care of the running the ball part of it, we don't fall behind 20-7 or whatever the score was,” Narduzzi said. “When you fall behind, you're going to be passing it more and the defense is pinning their ears back and going. We can't let that happen.”
