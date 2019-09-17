Pat Narduzzi doesn’t regret one of the most questioned coaching decisions he’s made in his five-year tenure at Pitt.
In his opening statement to the assembled media at his Monday press conference, Narduzzi doubled down in defending the decision to attempt a field goal on fourth-and-goal from the 1 as Pitt trailed by seven with under five minutes remaining against Penn State.
Following the game on Saturday, Narduzzi said the decision to attempt a field goal – a 19-yard attempt by Alex Kessman that clanged off the left upright – was made because Pitt needed two scores to win.
“I have no regrets with the call at all. I really don’t,” Narduzzi said. “And I look back and we had two plays in that series – my regret is that we didn’t score in one of those three plays.
“That’s the regret. And my regret is we didn’t execute them properly, and our kids know, our coaches know.”
“We had two (plays) that we really thought were going to work,” Narduzzi elaborated. “We didn’t have a third one that we said was going to work like those other two, and if you didn’t execute those properly…we just didn’t do it right.”
Narduzzi later explained that on first down, Pitt lined up wrong. On second down, he said the play was blocked incorrectly.
Fullback Rashad Wheeler was barely used on Saturday, despite Pitt facing several short yardage situations in which a fullback might have been helpful. Narduzzi shed light on that as well, saying Wheeler was injured and didn’t practice last week and the coach didn’t think he would play at all, though Wheeler did see the field – albeit briefly.
“That fourth down-and-1, if you watch it, earlier in that drive, (Wheeler) almost limps out on the field. He can’t limp on the field, but really we just had it set up. We wanted them to see our personnel go in there, we wanted them to say, ‘Oh, it’s this,’ and that’s exactly what they did. Like I said, we only had so many – you’ve only got so many things that you can do but we kind of pranced him out there, they saw the personnel, and they got in the exact defense that we thought they would, and they ran exactly – and that’s when we hit (tight end) Nakia (Griffin-Stewart) on the vertical.
“That might have been (Wheeler’s) last play, but he didn’t block anybody on that play,” Narduzzi continued. “He was just a decoy, an injured decoy, and it was really good, and it worked, so I appreciate him going out there for that one play.”
Narduzzi was asked about how he utilizes analytics in his decision-making as a coach, as analytics would suggest going for it on fourth-and-1 in most situations.
“Analytics are great,” Narduzzi said. “It depends on what you’re doing. If we’re not stopping anybody on defense, it’s a totally different ballgame, guys.
“You can throw the game away in a pinch, but it all – the analytics are great. We listen to them. I believe in them. But it depends on how you’re playing.”
The coach is refusing to second guess the play call.
“You can toss and turn all night, and again, there’s no coach in the country that feels 100 percent like, ‘Man, I should have done that’ because, you know what, if I would have done the other thing and we score, I’d be happy, too,” Narduzzi said. “So I’m not a guy that’s going to put a square peg in a round hole.”
Despite a coaching decision that will undoubtedly be discussed ad nauseam by the fan base, Narduzzi is ready to put the Penn State loss behind him.
“We can debate it for the next 10 years and maybe we will because we probably won’t play them the next 10 years,” Narduzzi said.
“I apologize to Panther Nation because we all wanted to win that game, and there’s nobody that feels worse about that than the guys in this room.”
