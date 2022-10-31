PITTSBURGH – After beginning the season 3-1 with its only loss coming in overtime to a Tennessee team that has since moved to No. 2 in the rankings, Pitt football has lost three of its last four games. The Panthers dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night, falling 42-24 at No. 16 North Carolina in a game Pitt led by ten midway through the third quarter.
The Pitt defense allowed 28 unanswered points in the final 21 minutes of the game in Chapel Hill while the offense – which had found a bit of a rhythm in the first half – went out with a whimper instead of a bang.
“It's just how we finished,” Pat Narduzzi said on Monday.
The coach saw things he didn’t like on both sides of the ball against the Tar Heels. The Panthers turned the ball over just once in Chapel Hill – a week after turning it over four times against Louisville – and it came at a crucial time. Israel Abanikanda’s fourth-quarter fumble on the Pitt 49 occurred on the drive after North Carolina took its first lead of the game at 28-24. The Tar Heels needed just three plays to get back into the end zone and extend their lead to 11.
“Obviously, we didn't play a great fourth quarter. The turnover changes things,” Narduzzi said. “On offense, the one turnover, which is better than four, so that stands out to me, we didn't throw any picks, which is huge, we protected the ball a little bit there.
“But it's another turnover that ends up getting you beat fast when you get the ball into plus territory.”
It was tough sledding for the Pitt defense in the second half following the ejection of star defensive tackle Calijah Kancey for targeting just before halftime. The Panthers struggled to get pressure on quarterback Drake Maye once Kancey had exited the game. The lack of pressure allowed Maye not only plenty of time to throw but also the ability to pick up crucial first downs with his legs.
Narduzzi said following the game that he thought Kancey’s ejection was a turning point, something that he reiterated on Monday.
“Regardless of tackles or sacks, he was disruptive and he's been disruptive all year,” Narduzzi said.
The coach also detailed how the lack of quarterback pressure affected each level of the Pitt defense.
“The thing on defense that disappointed me the most was obviously the ability of the quarterback to scramble,” Narduzzi said. “Once he started to scramble, our linebackers were all eyes in the backfield instead of eyes on the receivers and getting the re-routes and doing their deal. They started getting like, we've got to stop this quarterback; we can't let him scramble again. Then when you do that, the D-line is hanging out the linebackers because they're not containing the quarterback and making bad decisions trying to get sacks, and the linebackers are going, okay, we've got to cover for the D-line, so when you cover for the D-line, you leave your DBs hanging out.
“That's why it takes 11 to play great defense, and when you do that, you're going to be in trouble,” Narduzzi continued. “We lost our faith that we were going to put pressure on the quarterback and then it just goes from the front end to the back end.”
The offense failed to score in the final 25 minutes of the game after having one of its better outings in the first half. Narduzzi said North Carolina’s defensive adjustments played a role in the offense sputtering late.
“A little bit of what they were doing, playing a little bit deeper, not giving us as much of the deep stuff, and then we just didn't execute underneath,” Narduzzi said. “They batted down a couple balls. A little bit of everything.”
Pitt’s road doesn’t get easier as a resurgent No. 22 Syracuse team and its 16th-ranked defense will visit Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. The Orange began the season 6-0 before dropping their last two to No. 5 Clemson and Notre Dame.
The loss to North Carolina all but mathematically eliminates the Panthers from repeating as ACC champions, but Narduzzi says his team will keep moving forward.
“We try to go 1-0 every week, so I don't know if the mindset really changes, because my mindset hasn't changed. We're still trying to be 1-0 every week and not looking too far ahead to what could be,” Narduzzi said.
“We're not going to play any looser than we play; we're going to play the same type of way. I don't see changing our philosophy, what our mindset is,” Narduzzi continued. “Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and we've got a really good Syracuse team coming in here that's hungry.
“They're hungry for a victory like we are, so it'll be two hungry teams looking to get back in the win column.”
