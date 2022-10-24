PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Two days after Pitt’s worst offensive performance in nearly two years, coach Pat Narduzzi was sticking by Kedon Slovis, despite the quarterback turning the ball over three times in a 24-10 loss Saturday at Louisville.
“I watch practice every day and we’re playing our best football player right now at quarterback,” Narduzzi said on Monday. “I got no doubt about Kedon. He’s our best quarterback to help us win a football game right now.”
The 10 points Pitt scored against Louisville over the weekend was the team’s worst offensive output since Oct. 24, 2020, when Notre Dame held the Panthers to three points in a game started by backup quarterback Joey Yellen, who was playing in place of an injured Kenny Pickett.
Narduzzi said he thought Slovis played well in the first half against Louisville.
“At one point, he was 9-of-11,” Narduzzi said. “He played really good in the first half. I’m not just talking throwing the ball. If you just go back and watch the first half, watch how he’s making great decisions in the run game as well and getting the right checks. In the second half, he didn’t play very good. Why is that? I don’t know.”
Slovis’ two first-half interceptions against the Cardinals both came in Louisville territory. While Louisville was unable to score after the turnovers, the interceptions likely cost Pitt points since the Panthers were already within kicker Ben Sauls’ range.
Despite Slovis’ play against Louisville, Narduzzi reiterated on Monday that he never thought about changing quarterbacks during the game.
“You mess with a football team when you do that,” Narduzzi said. "There’s psychological effects when you do stuff like that, I think.
“We believe in our guys at every position. It’s our job to coach them and get them better. It starts with us.”
Narduzzi added that it’s not just Slovis who needs to get better.
“At the end of the first half, (Slovis) took a couple shots,” Narduzzi said. "Not to the point where he had a concussion, but those shots – we've got to protect the quarterback.
“When you get hit in the back of the head one time, your decisions change a little bit,” Narduzzi continued. “We've got to keep coaching and we've got to protect them. That’s the first thing we should do is give him protection. He got sacked (only twice), but he got hit a few times.”
Slovis was strip-sacked late in the fourth quarter as Pitt trailed 17-10, when outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah came unblocked off the edge while right tackle Gabe Houy was still in his stance. Narduzzi said there were obviously issues with protection on the turnover, but also an issue with the snap cadence.
Receivers group thin
The coach pointed to another offensive unit that needs to improve – the receiving corps, which dealt with a late injury ahead of the Louisville game.
“Bub Means got hurt in pregame, a little IT band," the coach said. "We thought ... he went in even during warmups. We thought they were going to rub it down and put a little spit on it and he'd be ready to go, but we come in after pregame and he's not ready to go.
“So then we go over the quick game plan. Gavin (Thomson) is his backup, but we wanted to get Jaylon Barden on the field, and it's just one of those issues.
“Depth-wise, we took a hit a year ago, whenever, and so we're trying to get Barden ready to go there and just give him the Cliff Notes on that position thinking he could be able to do it,” Narduzzi continued. “It wasn't fair to him to even try to do that. He struggled to get lined up so we had to do it with Gavin, who did a nice job when he was in there because at least he could get lined up.”
The wide receiver room also lost a player last week, when Jaden Bradley announced via Twitter that he had entered the transfer portal. Bradley had become a bigger part of the offensive game plan over the course of the season.
Narduzzi said he’s “over that” when asked about Bradley’s reason for transferring and said, “ask him.”
It’s just another obstacle for the receiving corps that has seen both Jared Wayne and Konata Mumpfield miss games with injuries, in addition to Means missing the first half of the Louisville game.
“We need to see more play-making out of them, and again, it's just rough when you're low on numbers,” Narduzzi said.
Carolina on his mind
Pitt’s offense will have to right the ship quickly if the Panthers have any hope of winning on this weekend. They’ll travel to Chapel Hill to face the ACC’s best offense and best quarterback.
Tar Heels redshirt freshman Drake Maye has completed 70 percent of his passes and has thrown for 24 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Narduzzi is hoping the Pitt defense, which has played well for much of the season, can slow down the Tar Heels’ offense and he’s looking for the Pitt offense to bounce back from a tough game against Louisville.
“They're dominant right now,” Narduzzi said. “Defense will have a great challenge. Offense has got to rebound and take the football and score points.”
