PITTSBURGH – Pitt may have won its season opener against West Virginia on Thursday night, but after the game, coach Pat Narduzzi wasn’t happy with his team’s performance.
He reiterated that sentiment at a Monday press conference.
“It was just an average football game for us,” Narduzzi said. “A lot of things we left out on the field. Explosive plays on offense, giving up explosives on defense, letting someone run the ball like they did is not our M.O., and stuff that we’ve got to clean up that we will clean up.”
The Mountaineers rushed for an average of 5.8 yards per carry against Pitt, a far cry from the 2.7 yards per rush the Panthers allowed last season. It was a concerning development for Pitt, whose defensive line is supposed to be one of the strengths of the team and has become part of its identity in recent years.
Narduzzi got colorful when describing what needs to happen for the run defense to improve.
“It starts with me. Anytime we’re (crappy), it starts right here: (Crappy) head coach,” Narduzzi said. “It trickles down to not making plays.”
The coach added that the team spent too much time ensuring the defense would be ready for anything West Virginia could throw at them because they hadn’t played the Mountaineers before.
“I think sometimes for openers, you can have too much in because you’re not sure what you’re going to get,” Narduzzi said, “and I think defensively it started with having too many things in that you’re worried about. ‘What if they do this? What if they do that? We’d better have that in. We’d better have this in. We’d better have some of this, too.’ You’ve got to have a flavor of everything in – and sometimes you put too many flavors in, you’re going to have a problem. I think that’s part of it.”
Narduzzi was more positive on Monday about quarterback Kedon Slovis’ play than he was immediately following the game.
“I thought Kedon played a really good game, really good, better than I thought when I watched it live,” Narduzzi said. “We thought he was late with the ball, but there was other issues with some of the routes, and I won’t get into the weeds with that.”
After closing the book on the West Virginia game, the Panthers are now focused on their next big opponent as they host Tennessee in the second Johnny Majors Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Narduzzi knows the team will have to play a lot better than it did against West Virginia to beat the Volunteers, who averaged over 39 points per game last season and hung 59 on Ball State on Thursday.
“There’s not a more explosive offense, not a faster-tempo offense in the country,” Narduzzi said. “They’re going to snap the ball between seven and 12 seconds 75% of the time. ... It’ll be fast. They’re athletic.”
The Panthers were the victors in last year’s matchup against Tennessee, coming away with a 41-34 win in front of a crowd of more than 80,000 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. After getting that big win in SEC country, the Panthers lost their next game at home to Mid-American Conference opponent Western Michigan.
Avoiding another letdown after an emotional win is something Narduzzi has on his mind. He’s hoping his team’s less-than-stellar play in the opening game will help with that.
“I think handling success this week, when you kind of played (crappy) – let’s just put it that way – I think it makes it a little bit easier. How about that? If they can get excited about that, then good for them,” Narduzzi said. “You didn’t see me dancing around in the locker room, okay, and there will be no dancing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.