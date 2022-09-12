PITTSBURGH – Pitt football is two days removed from its first loss of the season, a 34-27 overtime defeat to Tennessee in which the Panthers’ saw their top two quarterbacks injured.
Both Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti were injured during the clash with the Volunteers, with both quarterbacks appearing to get hurt on sacks. Reports emerged on Sunday saying Slovis has a concussion, while Patti has a high ankle sprain.
Coach Pat Narduzzi – who is typically mum on any player injury unless it’s season-ending – provided no clarity during his Monday press conference on who the team’s starting quarterback would be when the Panthers take their first road trip of the season this week to Kalamazoo to face Western Michigan on Saturday evening.
“I'm not talking personnel. On Monday, we all know what we know. I know nothing,” Narduzzi said with a smile.
Tennessee led, 21-17, when the Pitt defense forced a three-and-out late in the first half. The Panthers got the ball with 21 seconds remaining before halftime. Instead of kneeling to run out the clock, Pitt ran a play on which Slovis was sacked by edge rusher Tyler Baron and fumbled the ball. Slovis’ head hit the turf as he was flung down on his right arm and shoulder, and he was seen writhing in pain on the ground after the hit.
“I'm a (dummy),” Narduzzi said. “There's no doubt about it. We didn't put a returner back. We were really worried about it and you go back and look, that's the one – you guys talk timeouts I think Saturday after the game. I certainly wasn't going to call a timeout at the end of the game. That's why we kneeled down in the fourth quarter and take it to overtime. We weren't going to take a chance and have something crazy like that happen there.”
The injury knocked Slovis out of the game and led to the Volunteers tacking on a field goal to extend their lead before halftime.
Patti was injured on a third-and-goal play early in the fourth quarter when Byron Young dropped him for a six-yard loss. Patti’s left leg twisted awkwardly underneath him. Though he was able to continue in the game, he limped throughout the rest of the contest. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew said after the game that Patti was barely able to walk at times.
If neither Slovis nor Patti can go against the Broncos on Saturday night, the Panthers will be forced to turn to either redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell or graduate transfer Derek Kyler.
Yarnell is 6-foot-6, from Austin, Texas, who was rated a three-start recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals out of Lake Travis High School.
Kyler played in 30 games during his time at Dartmouth, throwing for 4,409 yards, 42 touchdowns and six interceptions during his career.
Narduzzi says the battle for the No. 3 quarterback spot is still in the air.
“I would say it's unsettled. Kyler's been good. Nate Yarnell has been good,” Narduzzi said.
Though Yarnell has been listed as the third-string quarterback on the depth chart this season, Kyler was the one seen warming up on the sideline following Patti’s injury on Saturday.
Narduzzi said that Kyler’s addition was to ensure the team had a No. 3 quarterback who had in-game experience after both Joey Yellen and Davis Beville transferred in the offseason. Yellen started two games in place of an injured Kenny Pickett in 2020, while Beville replaced Patti in the Peach Bowl in December after Patti suffered a broken collarbone early in the game.
“He's smart, No. 1. He can operate the offense. We've got to trust he can operate the offense, like Yarnell,” Narduzzi said when asked what he likes about Kyler. “We know he's had the experience in games. As you know, we lost two guys that have played in games before. We needed to get somebody just that had been in there, which it was needed.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.