PITTSBURGH – After four weeks of training camp that followed a long offseason, Pat Narduzzi is eager to see his Pitt Panthers against another team on Saturday.
“I’m just excited about game day to find out what we have, ‘cause you never really know with intrasquad scrimmages,” Narduzzi told reporters on Thursday.
The Panthers host Wofford at 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and will certainly look different than they did a year ago. Pitt will be without 13 starters from 2022’s opening game against West Virginia – 12 of whom are no longer with the program and one, Ryan Jacoby, who will miss the entirety of the 2023 season with an injury.
“Playing against somebody who’s actually trying to game plan against you and go after a weakness, I think that’s when you find out where you are and what you have,” Narduzzi said.
Saturday’s game will be the first look fans will have at Phil Jurkovec in a Pitt uniform. The former Pine-Richland star quarterback will make his Panthers debut after starting his college career at Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College, where he spent the previous three seasons.
However, Narduzzi says it doesn’t feel like Jurkovec is a new quarterback thanks to the time he spent at Boston College with former Eagles and current Pitt offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. The coach thinks Jurkovec knew the bulk of the offense before even practicing at Pitt.
“I bet Phil had a grasp of 80% of (the offense),” Narduzzi said. “That’s been huge. It’s like he’s already been here for a year, so we’re not dealing with a new quarterback. It’s almost like he’s on his second year.
“Hopefully, we’ll see that as we go through the season.”
Saturday’s game against Wofford is the first time Pitt has opened against a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent since playing Austin Peay in 2020. The Panthers played rival West Virginia to open the 2022 season. Narduzzi says there are certain things he likes about opening against an FCS opponent, but he also didn’t mind playing the Mountaineers in Week 1.
“I kind of like both,” Narduzzi said. “You like a warmup, but I liked the urgency that our team had last fall. We didn’t play our best game in the opener. There were some things we had to clean up the next week. We found out.”
Narduzzi is hoping the Wofford game will allow Pitt a chance to iron out the kinks before hosting Big 12 member Cincinnati next week.
“We’d like to find out this week and be a lot cleaner for Cincinnati,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi is entering his ninth season as Pitt’s head coach. It is the longest tenured position he’s held in his coaching career, surpassing the eight seasons he spent as defensive coordinator at Michigan State.
“It’s another year. I’m excited to see what we have, but that’s the same thing every year,” Narduzzi said. “I’m excited to watch them. The work is done and we get to go play.”
