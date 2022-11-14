PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi, along with most of the college sports world, was shaken on Monday by the shooting that left three Virginia football players dead and two other people wounded on Sunday night.
The Panthers played Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon, a day before the shooting.
Narduzzi was visibly emotional at his weekly press conference on Monday and paused several times to collect himself when discussing the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry.
“I'm shocked, obviously,” Narduzzi said. “Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of (Charlottesville), University of Virginia, Coach Tony Elliott and his football team that's got to be going through it right now.”
Narduzzi told reporters that he preferred not to discuss Saturday’s win over Virginia.
“I can't imagine losing three guys in the room here and can't even imagine what's going on down there,” Narduzzi said. "It's unthinkable. You go from playing a football game to that. Again, our prayers go out to everybody down there that's involved in this. It's sad."
Perry, a junior linebacker from Miami, had two tackles against the Panthers on Saturday.
Chandler, a wide receiver, was also a junior. He hailed from Huntersville, N.C., and spent his first two years of college football at Wisconsin before transferring to Virginia for the 2022 season.
Narduzzi recounted an interaction he had with Davis, a 6-foot-7 wide receiver out of Dorchester, S.C., following Saturday’s game. Davis missed his second consecutive game after suffering a concussion. Davis played in the Cavaliers’ first eight games of the season, starting six of the first seven, and was recently added to the Comeback Player of the Year watchlist after missing all of the 2021 season with an ACL tear.
“You just got done playing a football team and you know – the Davis kid, the big, tall wideout that didn't play – I remember seeing him right after the game and shaking his hand and saying, 'Hey, get healthy,'” Narduzzi recalled. “Yeah, it puts things in perspective.”
Narduzzi said tragedies always put things in perspective. He mentioned the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, that left 11 people dead. Pitt hosted Duke just hours after that tragedy.
“It’s more than just football,” Narduzzi said. “It’s your faith, it’s family, and football – football being last. When you see something like that happening, it hits. We know it happens a lot more with school shootings, wherever it is, in Texas and Florida – right here at the synagogue in Pittsburgh.”
Narduzzi said he had yet to address the team in the wake of the Virginia tragedy. Mondays are off days for the players.
The coach said he’s not sure yet what he’ll say to his team, but mentioned his prior experience with loss.
“Lost one player after a workout in Northern Illinois. That doesn't happen very often, in all my years,” Narduzzi said. “Lost my dad in ’88 – that was traumatic. You think about what the Virginia football team’s going through – that's a brother in that room.
“It’s just hard,” Narduzzi continued. “I mean, just can't even fathom what those poor kids are going through, you know? It's tough.”
