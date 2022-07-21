Pat Narduzzi was tasked with damage control during his podium time at the ACC media days in Charlotte on Thursday, a day after comments he made on a local podcast regarding the Big Ten and his former offensive coordinator gained traction on social media.
Narduzzi made the remarks on the “Black and Gold Banter” podcast with KDKA 93.7 FM host Colin Dunlap and Richard Bazzy, owner of Shults Ford in Wexford who sponsors the podcast.
When speaking about Pitt’s 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl, Narduzzi said he was confident his team would have prevailed had either of the Panthers’ top two quarterbacks been available. Kenny Pickett opted out of the game and admitted this spring that he was “banged up” and wanted time to heal before beginning preparations for the NFL draft. Backup quarterback Nick Patti broke his collarbone early in the game, forcing third-string quarterback Davis Beville – who saw very little playing time during his Pitt tenure – to take over.
“(Pickett’s) a 21-point difference. Michigan State gets their butt kicked in. It’s at least a 14-point difference if Nick Patti plays the whole game,” Narduzzi said. “If that was one of the best Big Ten teams last year, then let’s go to the Big Ten and win it every year.”
On Thursday, when asked if he wanted to elaborate on his comments, Narduzzi replied, “not really,” to a chorus of laughter before going on to say he believes the ACC is disrespected.
“We play some darn good football in the ACC, and I think everyone forgets about it,” Narduzzi said.
He echoed comments made by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who said he thought too much focus was on the Tigers having a down year and not enough attention was paid to teams such as North Carolina State and Pitt, who had both finished in the top 25 along with Clemson.
“How about the (ACC) teams that are getting better? I think Pittsburgh is getting better,” Narduzzi said. “I feel very confident – and again, that’s not being arrogant – it’s just kind of knowing the landscape and knowing what we played against in the Peach Bowl, just would have liked to have our backup quarterback play the whole game.
“That’s just confidence. That’s no disrespect to the Big Ten or Michigan State. It’s just about Pitt and about the ACC,” Narduzzi continued. “I think ACC football is really, really good, and that’s really the comment there that I was trying to get across.”
Narduzzi’s remarks about former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who left Pitt for Nebraska a few days after the ACC championship game, on the podcast also drew attention. In Whipple’s final year at Pitt, the Panthers finished with the third-best scoring offense in the country with a pass-heavy attack executed by Pickett.
“Our own offensive coordinator had no desire to run the ball,” Narduzzi said.
“Everybody knew it. He was stubborn. I mean, Wake Forest was 118th in run defense and we threw the ball every down.
“When we ran it, we ran for 10 yards, but that wasn’t good enough.”
Narduzzi said on the ACC Network that he isn’t looking for a power running game, but for more balance on the offensive side of the ball.
“We’ve got some great receivers. We’ve got some great running backs. We’ve got a veteran offensive line. We can do a little bit of everything,” Narduzzi said. “We just want to be a little bit more balanced. I don’t want to run the ball all day. I want to score touchdowns. I like touchdowns. I don’t care how we get it done. Touchdowns are very critical.”
The one area where Narduzzi was tight-lipped was regarding who the starting quarterback will be this fall, a question he hasn’t had to answer for the past four offseasons. He said Patti and Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis will fight it out during training camp.
“Those two guys are battling,” Narduzzi said. “They both had great springs. I think we can win a lot of games with both of them. I think that we’ll have a very, very competitive August at camp with them.”
Narduzzi was the lead recruiter for Slovis in December as the team was without an offensive coordinator at the time and his assistants were immersed in preparations for the Peach Bowl. When discussing the addition of Slovis, Narduzzi was quick to say that Slovis didn’t come to Pitt due to a NIL deal.
Alluding to former Pitt wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison, who left the Panthers in May for Southern California, reportedly for a lucrative NIL deal that could pay him millions. Addison was rumored to be going to the Trojans before officially entering the transfer portal. It was reported that Narduzzi made several heated phone calls to first-year Southern California coach Lincoln Riley. Narduzzi and other Pitt officials suspect Riley and the Trojans of tampering.
“(Slovis) was the number one guy that we targeted in the portal. He picked it because of the people in Pittsburgh. It wasn’t about a name, image and likeness deal. It wasn’t about that at all. That’s what’s special about it,” Narduzzi said. “He loves the game of college football. He’s worried about the team. He wanted an offensive line. He wanted tools around him.
“I think that’s what college football is all about,” Narduzzi continued. “It was refreshing to see why he chose Pitt. It wasn’t like, ‘Hey, let me go in my back pocket and give you some money.’ It wasn’t that kind of deal.
“That’s what’s special about Kedon.”
It was also announced on Thursday that ESPN’s College GameDay will coming to Pittsburgh to broadcast from the Pitt-West Virginia game on Sept. 1. It will be the first time in 17 years that the show will broadcast from Pittsburgh. Host Rece Davis, and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Lee Corso will broadcast live from inside Acrisure Stadium for an hour-long pregame show and will rejoin the telecast during halftime.
“It’s going to be an electric atmosphere in the city of Pittsburgh overall,” Narduzzi said. “I think the fans, the Pitt faithful are fired up for that game. It’s a long time coming and to have College GameDay there, first time since 2005, is gonna be special.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
