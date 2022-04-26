While departing Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett got most of the attention at both the NFL scouting combine and the Senior Bowl, cornerback Damarri Mathis and long snapper Cal Adomitis were present at both events – and both showed why they shouldn’t be overlooked because of their high-profile teammate.
Mathis could have headed to the NFL draft a year ago, but a non-football injury requiring shoulder surgery ended his 2020 season before it began.
He returned in 2021 as Pitt’s top cornerback, starting in all 13 games that he played in. Mathis recorded 44 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He allowed 33 receptions and three touchdowns on 66 targets, according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s not just good cover skills and reliable tackling that Mathis brings to the table, but his ability to play in run support could set him apart from other cornerbacks in the draft. Mathis’ run defense received an 87.5 grade from PFF, ranking him 19th among the 865 cornerbacks graded by the site.
Mathis ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. He chose not to jump until Pitt’s pro day and he recorded a 43.5-inch vertical, which would have been the best among all players at the combine. His 11-1 broad jump would have ranked first among cornerbacks at the combine and tied for third among all players.
Following Mathis’ pro day performance, executive director of the Senior Bowl Jim Nagy tweeted that Mathis’ physicality is what originally got the attention of the Senior Bowl and “plenty of examples on ’21 (film). Personally haven’t seen 43.5 (vertical) since Troy Polamalu in ’03.”
The pure physical ability Mathis showed at the combine and on Pitt’s pro day could see him rise on draft boards, much like former Pitt cornerback Jason Pinnock did a year ago. ESPN’s current draft rankings have Mathis as the No. 116 overall prospect, which would make him an early fourth-round pick, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler thinks Mathis is a third-round pick.
“He’s impressive,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said of Mathis on pro day. “He’s going to be really good in the NFL. He’s going to play for a long time in the NFL because he’s smart, he’s tough, he will hit you.
“He’s a boundary corner. We usually put our best corner in the boundary because it’s shorter throws and the ball’s going to go that way. He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s got ball skills and he can jump out of the roof and he’s really fast with that 4.39 that he ran (at the combine) in Indianapolis.”
Pitt has had three corners drafted in the past four seasons – Avonte Maddox, Dane Jackson, and Pinnock. All have starting experience in the NFL. Both Maddox and Jackson have started playoff games with the Eagles and Bills, respectively.
Narduzzi thinks Mathis could be the next Pitt corner to make an impact in the NFL.
“He might be the most talented corner we’ve had come out of here in seven years,” Narduzzi said.
Long snapper isn’t a position that gets much attention until a mistake is made or an injury occurs, but Adomitis made an impression over the past five years at Pitt. Adomitis played in all 64 games for the Panthers during that stretch, culminating in a 2021 season in which he won the Patrick Mannelly Award as college football’s top long snapper and was named to the AFCA All-America first team.
The Pittsburgh native also made an impact off the field. In October, Adomitis announced his “Cal’s Kids” fundraiser for Children’s Hospital. No. 94 challenged the community to raise $94,000 for children’s cancer care by the end of the season; if the goal was met, he’d chop off his distinctive long golden locks.
“I’m proud of Cal,” Narduzzi said when the fundraiser was announced. “When we talk about our program goals, we talk about graduation, winning championships, and one of those (goals) is giving back to the community.”
The fundraiser exceeded the goal with the final amount coming in at over $115,000. True to his word, Adomitis got his hair cut – with the assistance of five cancer patients from Children’s Hospital doing some of the snipping at Heinz Field after the season concluded in December.
“Everybody talks about winning football games, but you can win off the field too,” Narduzzi said. “I think that’s sometimes overlooked, the quality of character of guys we have in this program. My hat goes off to Cal.”
In January, Adomitis was officially added to the Senior Bowl roster after being invited for the first time following the 2020 season. He chose to forgo the all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, to return to Pitt for a fifth year.
Long snappers are not often drafted, though two were taken in the sixth round of last year’s draft. Both Thomas Fletcher of Alabama and Cameron Cheeseman of Michigan also played in the Senior Bowl, like Adomitis did, prior to being drafted. Fletcher was also the recipient of the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2020.
If any long snapper is drafted this year, it will certainly be Adomitis. Nagy responded on Twitter on April 23 that he believes Adomitis will indeed come off the board at this week’s draft.
On Pitt’s pro day in March, Adomitis said he was “not trying to reinvent the wheel” after playing in 64 games at the collegiate level.
“I have plenty of good tape and with the Senior Bowl and combine, I have some more good tape,” Adomitis said. “So I was really just trying to do what I do, throwing good balls, having fun. There’s really not much else to it other than that today.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
