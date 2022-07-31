Pitt’s two strongest units this year just might be the offensive and defensive lines.
It’s the stuff football coaches everywhere dream of, being tough in the trenches.
All five of Pitt’s starting offensive linemen return from last season.
“It all starts up front,” offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti said. “Coach (Pat) Narduzzi has built a tremendous football program here. We have a great culture. (Offensive line) Coach (Dave) Borbley has done a great job with the mindset and the skill development up front. Having the veteran experience and those guys working together is invaluable. We want to establish the mindset up front again.”
Those five guys on the offensive line – left tackle Carter Warren, left guard Marcus Minor, center Owen Drexel, right guard Jake Kradel, and right tackle Gabe Houy – helped take Pitt’s run game from being ranked 111th out of 128 teams in 2020 to being ranked 77th last year.
Running the football better was something Warren was focused on prior to last season and something he’s looking forward to doing in Cignetti’s offense.
“I want to show everybody that we can run the ball,” Warren said at the ACC Kickoff in July. “With the offense we had before, we primarily were passing the ball, but I just want to show people that I can be physical, I can be dominant on the field when we’re running that ball.”
After earning second team all-ACC honors this past season, Warren turned down a Senior Bowl invite and a chance at being drafted to return to Pitt for another year, which could increase his draft stock.
“It was hard,” Warren said over the summer. “I talked to my coaches, and (returning) was the best decision for me.”
Warren was named to Phil Steele’s first team all-ACC squad ahead of the upcoming season. He was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the nation’s best interior linemen, whether on offense or defense.
The rest of the returning line have also made names for themselves. Both Minor and Houy were named to the all-ACC third team at their respective positions last season, and Kradel and Drexel received all-ACC honorable mentions for their performances in 2021. Minor, who transferred from Maryland prior to last season, was named to Steele’s all-ACC second team for 2022. Steele also ranked Pitt’s offensive line the best in the ACC.
Junior Matt Goncalves is the first man off the bench at tackle. Goncalves played in 13 games last year and started five.
Redshirt senior Blake Zubovic is the top backup on the interior. Zubovic played in 13 games last year and started four after starting two games in 2020. Zubovic started games at all three interior line positions last season.
Ryan Jacoby, a transfer tackle from Ohio State, played in the final three games of last year.
Terrence Moore preserved his redshirt and played in four games as a backup center last year. Both tackle Branson Taylor and guard Jason Collier played in 13 games last year and served on the point after and field goal units.
Redshirt freshmen Trey Andersen and Terrence Enos did not see playing time last season.
The Panthers have two freshmen offensive linemen in this year’s class, Ryan Baer and Isaiah Montgomery. Baer was Pitt’s sole four-star recruit in the 2022 class and Narduzzi said during spring drills that Baer will see playing time this fall.
Defensive Line
Like the offensive line, Pitt’s defensive line has a lot of experience returning this year after losing just one starter during the offseason.
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey turned heads last year after leading Pitt in tackles for loss (TFLs) with 13 and ranking second on the team with seven sacks. He was named to the all-ACC first team and was a third team AP all-American.
Kancey was named to the preseason all-ACC team in late July. In addition, he’s been named to the watch lists for several prestigious college football awards: the Walter Camp Award (best player in college football), the Bronko Nagurski Award (top defensive player), and the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman).
The only other Pitt player named to the preseason all-ACC team is defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, who posted a team-high nine sacks last year and was second on the team with 11.5 TFLs.
Baldonado seems determined to take his game to the next level. Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge said during spring drills that Baldonado had started coming up to him after practice with videos of himself already in hand, ready to discuss the clips with Partridge.
“That’s the sign of a guy who’s approaching the game like a pro,” Partridge said.
Though Baldonado led the team in sacks last season, Partridge thought he still left some on the field.
“There was somewhere around half a dozen sacks last year that he was within inches of. He’s looking for that extra inch to put five or six more sacks on his game,” Partridge said. “He’s at that point in his game where he’s fighting for that extra inch, and he’ll find it with the way he’s preparing for practice.”
Defensive end Deslin Alexandre has played in 39 games over the last four years and started 26. Last year Alexandre had 3.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks. In his sixth season at Pitt, Alexandre has taken on a leadership role on the defense, which he discussed at the ACC Kickoff event in July.
“Leadership, just to be able to be at a position where a lot of young guys look up to you. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that. A lot of responsibility to come to the kids, the younger guys, showing them what to do because they look up to everything you do, and showing them the way to get to the position you are in,” Alexandre said.
John Morgan and Dayon Hayes will both see plenty of snaps as they rotate in at defensive end. Both Morgan and Hayes played in every game last year with Morgan making three starts. Morgan finished the year with 6.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks, while Hayes notched 7.5 TFLs and two sacks.
Partridge also sees redshirt junior Bam Brima getting some increased playing time this season.
“Bam is by far playing his best football, far and away,” Partridge said. “Run, pass—he’s swinging inside and outside, playing tackle and playing end. He’s going to be a guy that rotates, he’s going to be a guy that’s deep in the rotation this year.”
Returning players Chris Maloney, Nate Temple, Nakhi Johnson, Sam Williams and freshmen Jimmy Scott and Samuel Okunola will all compete for time in a crowded defensive end group.
Following the departure of Keyshon Camp, Tyler Bentley, David Green and Devin Danielson will all vie for the starting spot at defensive tackle next to Kancey. All three have starting experience, but Bentley may have the edge after starting six games last season. Redshirt junior Deandre Jules played in seven games last year and will be looking for more playing time this year.
Second-year players Dorien Ford and Elliot Donald will both be trying to make a mark after they both redshirted last season.
“Elliot’s continuing to work on being consistent with his fundamentals but he’s showing flashes,” Partridge said in the spring.
Freshman Sean FitzSimmons “is way ahead of the curve” according to Partridge.
Pitt’s defensive line was ranked as the fourth-best defensive front in the country by Athlon Sports behind only perennial playoff contenders Clemson, Alabama and Georgia.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
