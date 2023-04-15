PITTSBURGH – Advice from a former Pitt defensive back led to a current Pitt defensive back making the play of the game as the Panthers’ defense took down the offense by a score of 33-32 in the team’s annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday afternoon.
Two late turnovers swung the score in favor of the defense, the first being a 50-yard pick-six by safety P.J. O’Brien. O’Brien intercepted freshman quarterback Ty Dieffenbach with 8:23 remaining.
“I’m on the sideline, I’m about to go in on defense, and Jordan Whitehead was like, ‘just read it, just read it, stay patient,’ ” O’Brien said. “I stay patient. I saw the tight end run a drag route and I just got in front of it. It was either going to be a big hit or a pick-six.”
“P.J.’s got some juice to him, doesn’t he?” coach Pat Narduzzi said. “He’s got a lot of passion to him, so I was happy (for him).”
The play was worth 12 points in the scoring system Narduzzi uses for scrimmages.
Later in the fourth quarter, defensive lineman Jimmy Scott recovered a fumble that came on a bad snap, scoring five points for the defense to give the unit a 36-24 advantage.
Frantl ran for a 14-yard touchdown that got the offense closer, but the defense, clad in blue, would still come out on top.
Whitehead, who plays safety for the New York Jets, was also a contributor on the Frantl touchdown. Defensive coordinator Randy Bates said he allowed Whitehead and his fellow alums Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson – both currently members of the Buffalo Bills secondary – to call plays in the second half of the game.
“Jordan Whitehead gave up the one touchdown in the second half. That was his call. Dane Jackson shut them out. So if Hamlin ever tells you he had a great call, it was actually Dane Jackson who had the best series,” Bates said with a smile. “They were the defensive coordinators, so don’t blame me.”
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a graduate of Pine-Richland High School, saw his first action in front of a crowd at Acrisure Stadium as a member of the Panthers. He started the game for the offense, completing 5 of 7 passes for 51 yards.
“You have to look at the whole spring. (Jurkovec) had 15 consistent days out there,” offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti said. “I thought he had a great spring. I saw him grow as a person. I saw him get better as a player. I saw 15 days of making good, decisive decisions, not only in the passing game, but he made good run checks, good protection adjustments.”
Cignetti coached Jurkovec for two seasons at Boston College between 2020-21 and said the quarterback threw the ball better this spring than he saw during their time together in Chestnut Hill.
“I can’t wait to see where it takes him,” Cignetti said.
The offense scored its first touchdown when quarterback Christian Veilleux, a transfer from Penn State, connected with running back Derrick Davis Jr. for a 12-yard score against the first team defense.
“What a great drive, was that not pretty?” Cignetti said. “(Veilleux) threw the ball with accuracy. We really made some nice plays that drive.”
Veilluex completed 6 of 9 passes for 74 yards and one touchdown.
Fullback Daniel Carter increased the offense’s lead with a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Running back Rodney Hammond gave the offense a 23-7 lead in the second quarter with a 91-yard return touchdown.
The Ed Conway Award winners were named prior to the game, with tight end Karter Johnson and defensive end Nahki Johnson earning the honor for being the most improved players of spring camp.
