PITTSBURGH – Phil Jurkovec completed 17 of 23 passes for 214 yards, threw a touchdown pass and rushed for a 23-yard score in his Pitt debut, while Daniel Carter led Pitt with 65 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Panthers routed Wofford 45-7 Saturday at Acrisure Stadium.
The Panthers offense started slow as a 12-yard sack of Jurkovec killed the team’s first offensive drive, leading fans at Acrisure to boo when the team punted a few plays later. The Panthers leaned on their rushing game on their next drive, running it on seven of their nine plays. Jurkovec’s lone completion, 24-yard pass to Bub Means, set the team up with a first-and-goal at the 10-yard line. Running back Rodney Hammond punched it in on the next play as Pitt took a 7-0 lead with 2:39 to go in the first quarter.
The Panthers never looked back.
Jurkovec ran 23 yards for a score early in the second quarter. Carter and Hammond each added scores to give the Panthers a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Pitt added another touchdown – tight end Karter Johnson caught the first touchdown of his college career on a 1-yard pass from Jurkovec – and a 26-yard Ben Sauls field goal before the third quarter ended.
Jurkovec and other starters were pulled for the fourth quarter. Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux took over at quarterback. He finished the day completing 5 of 9 passes for 60 yards. Veilleux connected with wide receiver Jake McConnachie for a 39-yard touchdown with 1:27 remaining in the game to take a 45-0 lead.
Just 14 seconds later, the Terriers scored their only points when Bryce Corriston connected with Tyler Parker for a 75-yard score.
Eleven of Jurkovec’s completions were for 10-plus yards with three traveling for more than 20 yards. It was a departure from last year’s Pitt offense which relied heavily on an explosive run game as it often struggled to find consistency in the passing game. Jurkovec spread the ball around, connecting with nine different pass catchers.
Recruited as a running back out of high school, Carter has been used primarily as a fullback during his time at Pitt. He slimmed down during the offseason, shedding 20 pounds. Carter hoped the weight loss would put him in a better position to carry the ball, which is exactly what he did on Saturday, toting the ball 11 times and averaging 5.9 yards per carry.
Despite losing three defensive linemen and a linebacker from the 2022 season, Pitt’s pass rush picked up right where it left off, sacking Corriston four times.
