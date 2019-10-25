Though the records may not reflect it, Pitt has a tough test looming as the Panthers (5-2, 2-1) face Miami for homecoming Saturday at noon.
Despite being last in the ACC Coastal, Miami (3-4, 1-3) will still be a challenge for Pitt. The Hurricanes are one of college football’s most confusing teams; they handed Virginia its only conference loss two weeks ago, yet fell to a rebuilding Georgia Tech team in overtime last week.
The Hurricanes may not be the same team that last visited Heinz Field with a 10-0 record before Pitt upset them in 2017, but Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said that doesn’t matter.
“They're still a really good football team that has a ton of talent with a bunch of four- and five-star football players on their team. We don't have many,” Narduzzi said.
“If that tells you anything, we don't have a chance because they're talented. We'll have to come out and play our best. (Coach) Manny Diaz will have them prepared, ready to go. Like I said, I don't care about what they're ranked, doesn't matter. I don't care what we're ranked. It's a good football team.”
Pitt has not fared well against Miami in the past. Miami owns the all-time series with a 26-11-1 record over the Panthers. Pitt has beat the Hurricanes only twice in recent years; the infamous 2017 upset at Heinz Field and a 35-23 win in Miami in 2014. Prior to that win, the Panthers had lost eight straight to Miami dating back to 1998.
Last year at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes exacted revenge on the Panthers with a 24-3 win. Miami’s defense stifled Pitt’s explosive running game, holding the Panthers to just 69 yards on the ground.
The Hurricanes’ defense also repeatedly got to quarterback Kenny Pickett, sacking him six times. Facing a good Miami defensive front wasn’t helped by the shuffling of Pitt’s offensive line prior to the game. Center Jimmy Morrissey, arguably Pitt’s best offensive lineman, broke his foot in the previous week’s game at Wake Forest. The injury led to starting left guard Connor Dintino being moved to center and Bryce Hargrove stepping in for Dintino.
“Communication was a little bit of an issue with the new line there,” Pickett said this week. “I think it’ll be a little bit smoother this year, at home, being with the line we’ve had the whole season.”
Pitt’s offensive line will certainly have its hands full with Miami’s defensive front, especially given the lingering problems with pass protection this year.
However, Miami’s offensive line may have an even tougher time keeping quarterback N’Kosi Perry upright.
The Hurricanes have allowed 31 sacks, the third-most sacks allowed by an FBS team this season. Pitt currently boasts the toughest pass rush in the country, leading the country with 36 sacks – an average of 5.14 sacks per game. Last week, against Syracuse’s offensive line – statistically the worst in the country at pass protection – the Panthers recorded nine total sacks, six on Tommy DeVito and three on Clayton Welch.
“We’ve got some guys up front that are just playing relentless. I just see the pockets collapsing,” Narduzzi said. “A couple of those, you see the pocket get collapsed. That’s when everybody is doing the right thing.
“I think that’s what it comes down to, everybody doing their job…You can have great pass rushers that do what they want to do instead of what they’re coached to. Our kids are doing what they’re supposed to do on the rush, for sure.”
Perry will get his third consecutive start in place of Jarren Williams. Despite suffering a separated left shoulder against Georgia Tech, Perry was able to finish the game. Williams suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder against Virginia Tech in early October. Both are medically cleared to play this week, but third-string quarterback Tate Martell will not be available against Pitt, as he’s slated to miss the game with a medical leave of absence.
The Hurricanes will also be without several other players. Starting weak side linebacker Michael Pinckney, who is tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (7.5), will sit out after sustaining an injury against Georgia Tech. Wide receiver Jeff Thomas is suspended for a violation of team rules. Leading rusher DeeJay Dallas suffered a knee injury last week and is questionable to play against Pitt. If Dallas can’t go, sophomore Cam’Ron Harris would get his first career start. Dallas accounted for two of Miami’s three touchdowns in last year’s matchup, including a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
