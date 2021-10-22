PITTSBURGH, Pa. – When Kenny Pickett decided to come back to Pitt for another season, one of the reasons he cited for his return was the opportunity to play in more big games as a Panther.
On Saturday afternoon, he’ll be playing in arguably the biggest game of his college career when Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) visits No. 23 Pitt (5-1, 2-0) for the first time. The Tigers and their second-ranked scoring defense will be the toughest test yet for Pickett and the Panthers’ second-ranked scoring offense.
This Pitt offense is a far cry from the one that was held to 246 total yards – and just 16 yards rushing – when the Panthers suffered a 52-17 loss to Clemson in Death Valley last November. Pickett played one of the worst games of his college career against the Tigers as he threw four interceptions, three of which came in the first eight minutes of the game.
Pickett now looks like a completely different quarterback than he did in Memorial Stadium 11 months ago. He’s completing nearly 70% of his passes and has thrown 21 touchdowns to just one interception.
Pickett’s first-half performance has landed him on multiple midseason All-America teams as he’s entered the national spotlight and the Heisman Trophy conversation.
The Panthers will also have the services of tight end Lucas Krull, who missed the last nine games of the 2020 season, but has been a weapon on offense this year.
The emergence of running back Israel Abanikanda also adds a new wrinkle to the Pitt offense that Clemson didn’t have to account for last fall.
Just as this isn’t the same Pitt team that got pummeled in Death Valley last season, these aren’t the same Tigers that coach Dabo Swinney led to six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances and two national championships in a three-year span.
The Clemson offense has been abysmal as it’s failed to find a rhythm and struggled with injuries. Three reserve offensive linemen are out for the year, while Hunter Rayburn, who started at center against Boston College, will miss his second straight game after entering COVID-19 protocols on Oct. 15.
Multiple outlets reported on Friday that Clemson’s leading wide receiver, Joseph Ngata, will also miss the game in Pittsburgh due to COVID-19. Ngata leads the Tigers with 352 receiving yards on 18 catches. Additionally, Ngata’s fellow wideouts EJ Williams and Frank Ladson are dealing with injuries and are likely to miss the Pitt game. This will leave the Tigers without three of their top four receivers. Running back Will Shipley is slated to be a game-time decision after missing Clemson’s last two games with a knee injury.
Despite the Tigers having a down year by their standards, Narduzzi says Clemson is still Clemson.
“Dabo is a winner. Clemson is a winner. They find ways to win,” Narduzzi said.
“They find a way to get it done. That’s the most impressive thing is they find a different way to win every weekend.”
Led by sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, the Tigers have averaged just 20.5 points per game, which ranks 113th among 130 FBS teams. If you take away their 49-3 win over FCS foe South Carolina State, their points per game average drops to 14.5 against FBS opponents.
Still, Narduzzi isn’t convinced the Clemson offense is dead just yet.
“(They’ve) got a lot of guys that make plays that scare the heck out of you, and all it takes is one play in this series and one play in that series, and that’s all they need is explosives,” Narduzzi said. “They have had explosives against us before, and we have to eliminate those and play great defense.”
Clemson’s offense hasn’t been very explosive yet this year, as they rank No. 122 out of 130 FBS teams on scrimmage plays of 10-plus yards. One of the weaknesses of the Pitt defense has been explosive plays.
Against Virginia Tech last week, Pitt fared better than it had before, allowing eight plays of 10-plus yards. Half of those plays came after Virginia Tech fell behind 28-0 early in the third quarter.
The loss of Ngata may hamper Clemson’s explosive-play ability. Ngata has caught six passes of 20-plus yards and is responsible for the three longest receptions of the season for the Tigers.
As for going against a tough Clemson defense, Pitt’s more balanced offensive attack could help. Pitt’s passing offense has been more prolific than its ground game, but there’s only been one game this season where the Panthers have thrown the ball more than they’ve ran it – against Western Michigan, who are the only team that has beat Pitt so far.
“You gotta have balance,” Pickett said. “You can’t be one-dimensional, especially against a team as good as Clemson and let them key on certain things and pin their ears back and come after us.”
Pickett says the Panthers are preparing for a variety of schemes employed by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.
“They do a great job of mixing up looks. I’m sure they’re going to be doing that all game – bringing pressures, zone, man, whatever it may be,” Pickett said.
“We just have to take what they do in stride and go from there.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
