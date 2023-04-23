Brandon Hill profile

Name: Brandon Hill

Position: Safety

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 193 pounds

Hands: 9 ½”

Arms: 30 ¾”

Wingspan: 74 ½”

Vertical jump: 35.5”

Broad jump: 10’3”

40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.12 seconds

Three-cone shuttle: 6.88 seconds

225-pound bench press: 15 reps

Honors: 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference honorable mention, 2021 ACC second team, 2021 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, ACC defensive back of the week for performance against Duke in 2022, ACC defensive back of the week for performance against Tennessee in 2021, ACC befensive back of the week for performance against Florida State in 2020; NFL Scouting Combine invitee.

Draft projection: Rounds 4-7