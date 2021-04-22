Damar Hamlin could have left Pitt at the end of the 2019 season. In fact, he had to apply for an NCAA waiver just to return to the Panthers last season. Hamlin was granted another year of eligibility in January 2020. Much like he did when he was making his decision on which college he would attend, Hamlin chose to stay in Pittsburgh – though not without some deliberation first.
“I had to think about it for a little while and had to weigh my options,” Hamlin said during training camp last year.
Hamlin said conversations with his family and his coaches ultimately led to him returning for a final season at Pitt.
A McKees Rocks native who attended Central Catholic, Hamlin was a four-star recruit out of high school with offers from Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, among other schools. He chose to stay home and play for the Panthers.
Once Hamlin decided to return for the 2020 season, nothing – not even a pandemic – could change his mind.
“I'm bought in. I'm all in, 100%,” Hamlin said during training camp in August. “If I wanted to (opt out), I would have just took my chances and got drafted where I would have got drafted last year.
“Once I got that year back, it was no looking back. This is what I wanted to do. I wanted to come back. I want to play.”
Hamlin says coming back for another season enriched his knowledge of the game.
“I feel like I improved just being a student of the game, really just learning why teams are doing what they're doing against us and why they don't do certain stuff against us,” Hamlin said during Pitt’s Pro Day. “I give all credit to my position coach, coach Cory Sanders, when it comes to that.
“He just helped me understand the game a little bit more as a coach. So going on that field, everything’s just happening a little bit slower just because I got that knowledge as if I’m a coach.”
In his final season at Pitt, Hamlin was named a captain. He led the team with 67 tackles and seven pass breakups in addition to 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Hamlin has been a presence on the Panthers defense for the past several seasons, starting 40 games over the last four years. He led the team in tackles in 2020 and 2018 and was the second leading tackler in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, no one in the country forced more incompletions in the slot than Hamlin did since 2019.
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi had nothing but praise for Hamlin on Pro Day. Hamlin was one of the highest rated recruits to commit to Pitt early on in Narduzzi’s tenure.
“Damar is special,” Narduzzi said. “Damar’s a smart guy that knows what’s going on. He knows what he’s doing. He knows what the opponent’s gonna do most of the time. Obviously, he's athletic enough and fast enough to go make plays.
“He's just a tremendous person and a tremendous student of the game.”
In addition to being known for his intelligence and athleticism, Hamlin has also gained a reputation for having good instincts and solid cover skills, as well as being adept in run support.
Hamlin ran the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds on Pro Day, a result that satisfied him.
“I was pleased with that,” Hamlin said. “That's about around the time I was running at training, and that's what I really wanted to get.”
Hamlin turned heads at the Senior Bowl in January when he picked off Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman in the fourth quarter, helping the National team secure a win over the American squad.
The Senior Bowl was also crucial for Hamlin to show off his versatility and prove to NFL teams that he can he play in any type of defense, not just the Cover 4 or “quarters” defense that Pitt runs.
“We ran a little bit of Cover 2 here and there (at Pitt), but down at the Senior Bowl, we got to run some one-high (safety). We got to the run some Cover 2,” Hamlin said.
“The proof is in the pudding right there. They could check that tape and just see me moving in their schemes.”
He’s prepared to play wherever needed in the NFL.
“I'm a team player,” Hamlin said. “I'll do anything to go in Day 1 of rookie season to help a team win. Whether it's free safety, slot corner, outside corner, punt team, kickoff team, I just want to be somewhere on that 53-man roster and making plays.”
ESPN’s current draft rankings slot Hamlin at No. 119 overall and eighth among safeties. Hamlin seems likely to be a Day 3 pick. Recent mock drafts from Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports and Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News both had Hamlin being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round at No. 235 overall. If that happened, Hamlin would join fellow WPIAL and Pitt alum Tyler Boyd.
Right now, Hamlin isn’t focused on where he’ll get drafted or what team he’ll wind up on.
“I really haven't been feeding into where I'm gonna get picked. I know once the weekend's over, I know I'm gonna be on a team,” Hamlin said.
“It's about what you do when you get there, so I'm not too caught up on where I land.”
