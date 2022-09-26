PITTSBURGH - The No. 24 Pitt football team opens ACC play this Saturday against Georgia Tech and the Panthers will be facing an opponent in turmoil, as Geoff Collins was fired as the Yellow Jackets’ coach on Monday along with Athletic Director Todd Stansbury.
Despite a contentious postgame handshake following the 2020 matchup between their respective teams, Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said his thoughts are with Collins.
“It’s never easy. Geoff Collins is a great guy,” Narduzzi said. “I know you guys will talk about the handshake probably, but he’s a good dude. He’s a really good football coach and you never like to see that happen to anybody, I don’t care who it is. I don’t care what the record is. He’s got a family.”
Collins led the Yellow Jackets to a 10-28 record after being tapped as Paul Johnson’s replacement following the 2018 season. Georgia Tech was off to a 1-3 start this season and had been outscored 183-10 in its past four meetings with Power Five teams dating back to 2021.
Assistant head coach/offensive line coach Brent Key will be named interim coach, Rivals’ Kelly Quinlan reported on Monday.
What might change
Narduzzi says he thinks most things will stay similar with Georgia Tech with coordinators Chip Long and Andrew Thacker still running the offense and defense, respectively, but he also thinks there could be some differences.
“Changes a lot of things,” Narduzzi said. “We don't know. It's like going back to the opening game of the season again, not knowing what they're going to do. I would imagine the offense is going to stay pretty similar. The defense is going to stay pretty similar with the effect that they had, but you never know.
“There's going to be different things that maybe they're allowed to do that they couldn't do before, so you really don't know. I've never been in that situation, so I don't know what the preparation will be like. I don't know their kids. I don't know where the focus will be.”
Collins was one of just three ACC Coastal Division head coaches to return for the 2021 season, along with Narduzzi and North Carolina’s Mack Brown. Coaches from three other schools - Duke, Miami and Virginia Tech - were fired, while former Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned following the 2021 season.
The ousting of Collins is a sharp contrast to the Pitt football program. Following Narduzzi’s third season in 2017, he was given a contract extension despite going 5-7 and missing a bowl game that year. The Panthers then went on to win the Coastal Division in 2018 and won the conference in 2021, resulting in another contract extension for Narduzzi that will run through 2030. With the win over Rhode Island this past Saturday, Narduzzi is now tied with John Michelosen for third in all-time wins at Pitt.
Narduzzi says the win total doesn’t mean that much to him.
“Not really, just means I'm getting old. Getting older,” Narduzzi said. “Been here a long time. It depends on how long it takes - you've got to divide it by how many years you were there, I think. Doesn't really matter.
“It's about winning every week and going 1-0. That's a staff thing. That's a team, the team wins the games. We just get to watch them play on Saturday.”
2 defensive players lost for season
The Panthers will be without at least two players against Georgia Tech and for the rest of the season. Narduzzi announced on Monday that defensive end Nate Temple and cornerback Rashad Battle both suffered season-ending injuries. Neither Temple nor Battle played against Rhode Island.
Both are big losses for Pitt, who are already banged up at defensive end with starters Deslin Alexandre and Habakkuk Baldonado both missing games, along with backup Dayon Hayes. Narduzzi says 6-foot-3 Battle’s size would have been an asset going against some of Georgia Tech’s taller wideouts.
“We hate to lose any of those guys,” Narduzzi said. “Rashad was really our No. 4 or 3 corner, backup role. Big, tall, great matchup for big, tall guys this weekend. Nate Temple playing a lot of football as well, not only on defense, but special teams. He’s a guy running down on kickoff, kickoff return and punt return team as well.”
The Panthers got quarterback Kedon Slovis back from injury against Rhode Island and right tackle Gabe Houy saw his first snaps of the season as well. With Narduzzi notoriously tight-lipped about injuries that are not season-ending, it won’t be known until Saturday night if Pitt will get any more players back from injury to open ACC play. In addition to the defensive ends, defensive tackle Devin Danielson, top wide receiver Jared Wayne, running back Rodney Hammond Jr., cornerback Marquis Williams and center Owen Drexel have all missed games.
Regardless of who is healthy and who is coaching Georgia Tech, Narduzzi says the team will prepare like it always does.
“We’re going to prepare for our first ACC game like we've got Clemson walking in the door,” Narduzzi said. “It doesn't matter who the head coach is. They have a lot of good talent. They've got a lot of good skill guys at all positions.”
