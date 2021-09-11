Traveling to SEC country for the first time in 38 years, Pitt faced Tennessee in Knoxville and came away with a 41-34 victory.
The game began as poorly as it could have for the Panthers, as Pitt went three-and-out on its first drive and a blocked Kirk Christodoulou punt at the Pitt two led to the Volunteers jumping out to a 7-0 lead just over a minute into the game. The Panthers followed up a poor first quarter with a 27-point outburst in the second quarter. Pitt led by as much as 14, but never took full control of the game. Despite Tennessee committing 13 penalties for 134 yards and the Panthers winning the turnover battle 3-0, Pitt still needed to hang on at the end to leave Knoxville with a win.
Here are five takeaways from Pitt’s first win over an SEC opponent since 2011:
• Kenny Pickett continues to excel: Pickett looked every bit like a veteran starter despite the loud crowd of 90,000-plus at Neyland Stadium. The fourth-year starting quarterback completed 24 of 36 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground. Pickett made good decisions, ran when he needed to and executed a two-minute drill before halftime that resulted in a Vincent Davis touchdown and 27-20 Pitt lead at the half. Through two games, Pickett has completed 69.8 percent of his passes while throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Pickett needs just 57 yards to pass Dan Marino for second place on Pitt’s all-time passing leader list. Two games into the season, it looks like Pickett made the right call to return to college for a final year. If he continues to show this poise on the field, NFL scouts will certainly take notice.
• Taysir Mack is back: Mack posted the worst numbers of his career in 2020 as he was beset by injuries, but certainly looked back to form on Saturday’s. Mack led the Panthers with 100 receiving yards on four catches. Two of his catches came on back-to-back plays during the two-minute drill at the end of the first half.
The first catch was a 20-yarder on third-and-10 that got the Panthers into Volunteer territory. Mack’s second grab of the drive was an incredible 27-yard contested catch that set Pitt up at the Tennessee 11-yard-line. Through eight games in 2020, Mack caught 23 balls for 305 yards. In two games so far this year, Mack’s caught 13 for 134 yards which puts him on pace for a career year.
• Questions remain in the running game: The Panthers rushed for just 96 yards against Tennessee. Vincent Davis got the most attempts of any Panthers tailback with 19, but finished the game with just 33 yards for an average of 1.7 yards per carry. Davis made a tough run for a touchdown just before halftime to give the Panthers the lead, but social media was full of Pitt fans wondering where sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda was.
Abanikanda paced Pitt with 43 rushing yards on 12 carries, including back-to-back carries of 8 and 5 yards during the fourth quarter, the second going for a first down that allowed Pitt to run out the clock at the end of the game. After the game, Narduzzi said he had talked with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and running backs coach Andre Powell late in the week and determined that Davis would be the short yardage back.
Narduzzi said both Davis and Abanikanda played well on Saturday, but it still seems like the Panthers are searching for their bell cow in the backfield.
• Special teams were a mess: The blocked punt in the first minute of the game was a harbinger of things to come on Pitt’s special teams. There was poor coverage on returns for much of the day, with the Volunteers’ average starting field position at their own 35. Christodoulou uncharacteristically shanked a fourth-quarter punt as the Panthers clung to a seven-point lead with just over five minutes remaining.
Ben Sauls missed a 56-yard field goal, and the kick was returned by Theo Jackson for 100-yard touchdown, which was nullified as each team committed offsetting block in the back penalties.
The down was replayed, and the Panthers punted. Tre Tipton made an incredible play to down the punt at the Tennessee 3-yard-line and bailed out his coach’s questionable decision-making. If the Panthers want to make any noise in the ACC this year, they will need to clean up their play on special teams.
• The defense was a mixed bag: There were some individually great plays on Pitt’s defense on Saturday.
Habakkuk Baldonado and Keyshon Camp each recovering their own strip sacks.
SirVocea Dennis wrapping up Hendon Hooker just shy of first-down yardage on third down late in the game.
John Petrishen and Chase Pine dropping Jaylen Wright for a loss of 1 on the next play to give Pitt the ball back with just under seven minutes remaining as the Panthers still led by a touchdown.
Safety Brandon Hill intercepting a Hooker pass with five minutes remaining, giving the Panthers the ball back for good.
However, the defense missed far too many tackles and far too many Tennessee receivers were left wide open. The defense lost five starters from last year and it will take time to find its footing, but the unit will have to fix some things before entering ACC play in three weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.