Pitt went into the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit as 13-point favorites and eked out a 34-30 victory over Eastern Michigan, giving coach Pat Narduzzi his first bowl win and lifting the Panthers’ record to 8-5. Pitt took its first lead on a 25-yard Taysir Mack touchdown with 47 seconds left in the game.
The contest ended on a sour note, when Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass was ejected following an incomplete pass on third-and-10. Glass swiped at Pitt linebacker Cam Bright and strong safety Paris Ford before making contact with an official.
Eastern Michigan took the field by breaking through a cinder block wall with Eagles’ coaches donning uniforms most likely to be seen at an auto repair shop.
Like any good mechanic, coach Chris Creighton got the motor running of his team, which came out looking more energized than Pitt early on. Eastern Michigan jumped out to an early 10-0 lead, scoring a touchdown after a Kenny Pickett fumble on Pitt’s first offensive drive.
It was the final game for 14 seniors and possibly some underclassmen who could leave early to enter the NFL draft. One underclassman who will be staying despite speculation to the contrary is all-ACC and all-American defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who announced on the field following the game that he will return for the 2020 season.
Much like the rest of the 2019 season, the Quick Lane Bowl had its share of both good and bad from the Panthers.
The Panthers continued to get in their own way: A turnover that led to an Eastern Michigan touchdown in the first quarter. A false start and two defensive pass interference penalties in the first half. A missed field goal that kept the Panthers scoreless in the first quarter for the sixth time this season. The mistakes that Pitt has made all year continued on Thursday night in Ford Field and resulted in the Panthers playing from behind for more than 59 minutes. It ended in another ugly, close win for a team that had no easy victories this year.
The defensive line failed to dominate Eastern Michigan’s offensive line: Pitt had one of the country’s most fearsome pass rushes for the entirety of the 2019 season, yet the Eastern Michigan offensive line did more than hold its own against Pitt. The Eagles kept quarterback Mike Glass upright and Glass was able to escape defenders on the run. Glass kept the defense guessing all night and accounted for 394 yards of offense. Pitt sacked Glass twice for just 13 yards.
The much-maligned receiving corps came through: Drops have plagued Pitt all season, but the receiving corps will be remembered for big plays on Thursday evening. Mack’s go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to play. Maurice Ffrench’s 96-yard score to tie the game at 10. Jared Wayne’s 19-yard touchdown reception to tie the game at 27 in the fourth quarter. Shocky Jacques-Louis’ four catches for 68 yards. Back-to-back receptions by tight ends Will Gragg and Nakia Griffin-Stewart to set up a touchdown. It was a positive ending for a group that has been criticized throughout the year.
Kenny Pickett played one of his finest games: Despite the early fumble that led to an Eastern Michigan touchdown, the junior quarterback turned in one of his best performances of the season. Pickett completed 69 percent of his passes for 361 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different receivers and made mostly smart decisions with the football. On the game-winning drive, Pickett was 5-for-8 for 76 yards, with four completions covering 10-plus yards.
A reminder that life is much bigger than football: On Thursday morning, in a story written by John McGonigal of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, it was revealed Pitt’s defensive coordinator Randy Bates spent most of 2019 fighting cancer. The cancer was found while undergoing a routine physical mandated by Narduzzi for his staff. The cancer was caught early, but Bates still underwent surgery, radiation and immunotherapy all while building one of the nation’s premiere defenses. Bates was recently declared cancer-free, a much bigger win than any that could occur on a football field.
