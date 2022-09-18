Following a tough overtime loss at home to Tennessee this past week, No. 23 Pitt rebounded with a 34-13 win over Western Michigan in Kalamazoo to improve its record to 2-1.
After speculation over who would start at quarterback when both Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti were injured against the Volunteers, redshirt freshman Nate Yarnell got the nod. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback out of Lake Travis High School in Texas, Yarnell performed admirably against the Broncos. While Frank Cignetti Jr. penned a conservative game plan, Yarnell made tough throws when needed and played a mistake-free game.
The Panthers will wrap up their non-conference schedule next week when they host Rhode Island on Saturday at noon.
Here are five takeaways from Pitt’s win over Western Michigan.
The Panthers need to get healthy: A game against an FCS opponent couldn’t come at a better time for Pitt. In addition to Slovis and Patti, right tackle Gabe Houy, center Owen Drexel, defensive end Deslin Alexandre, and running back Rodney Hammond didn’t play against Western Michigan. Houy has yet to play this season, while Alexandre and Hammond haven’t played since Week 1.
During the game in Kalamazoo, wide receiver Jared Wayne and cornerback Marquis Williams were both injured in the first half and didn’t return to the field after halftime. Defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado also sustained an injury in the second half and did not return. Williams and Wayne were both key players in Saturday night’s victory – Williams returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter and Wayne caught three passes for 94 yards in just two quarters of play.
With Saturday’s injuries, the Panthers are now down four starters on offense – as well as Hammond, who gets his fair share of carries when healthy – and three starters on defense. There’s a good possibility coach Pat Narduzzi rests most or all of those players against Rhode Island next weekend to try to give them an extra week of rest ahead of conference play, which begins on Oct. 1 against Georgia Tech.
Israel Abanikanda was the workhorse the Panthers needed: With a third-string quarterback seeing his first game action in three years, it was given that Pitt would lean heavily on the running game. Abanikanda shouldered the load, toting the ball 31 times for 133 yards and a score. Abanikanda didn’t break a long run like he did with a 76-yard touchdown against Tennessee, but he picked up the tough yards when necessary, especially in the fourth quarter when the Panthers were trying to run time off the clock.
Vincent Davis spelled Abanikanda when needed and provided a nice change of pace at running back. Davis averaged 7.5 yards per carry on 11 attempts. Davis’ 21-yard run set up a touchdown on the next play when Yarnell hit Konata Mumpfield for a 6-yard score to give the Panthers a 14-point lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Nate Yarnell looks like the future at quarterback: Yarnell was not asked to do much, but he shined when called upon. He never looked rattled on the field and carried himself with confidence. He finished the game completing 9 of his 12 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown. Seven of his throws were for 10-plus yards, including passes of 39 and 35 yards to Wayne. He capped off his first college start with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Mumpfield to give Pitt a two-touchdown lead with 8 minutes remaining.
Yarnell is a redshirt freshman who typically runs the scout team in practice. On Saturday night, he was able to show off his arm. With his physical tools and his on-field confidence, he could have a bright future ahead.
Pitt’s kicking game continues to be a concern: Kicker Ben Sauls missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter when Pitt led by just seven points. It’s the third field goal Sauls has missed in the past two games after missing two against Tennessee. While Narduzzi said during the week that he still has faith in Sauls, it’s troubling that Sauls missed a chip shot field goal. Backup kicker Sam Scarton made 17 field goals in 2021 and earned third team all-ACC honors for his performance. One has to wonder how long Narduzzi will stick with Sauls if he continues to miss field goals in tight games.
Erick Hallett continues to make big plays: In last year’s 44-41 loss to Western Michigan, Hallett was targeted quite a bit as the Broncos picked apart Pitt’s defense. Hallett exacted revenge in Kalamazoo, picking off quarterback Jack Salopek twice. One of Hallett’s interceptions came in the third quarter while Pitt clung to a seven-point lead. The Broncos were facing third-and-goal at the Pitt 15 when Hallett intercepted Salopek in the end zone. The Panthers then went on a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. The 14-point swing would prove to be huge, as the Broncos responded with a quick score on their next offensive drive.
Hallett adds his two interceptions to the two fumble recoveries he already had on the season, and he continues to establish himself as a big playmaker in the Pitt secondary.
