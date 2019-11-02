Pitt’s defense put up another fine showing as the Panthers defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 20-10 in Atlanta. The Panthers (6-3, 3-2) are now bowl eligible for the fourth time in Pat Narduzzi’s five-year tenure as coach. Pitt has 12 days off before facing North Carolina on Nov. 14.
1. Turnovers continue to hurt Pitt: The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half against the Yellow Jackets. Two Kenny Pickett interceptions –including a ball that went through the grasp of tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart before being falling into the hands of a Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter – and a Maurice Ffrench fumble slowed down an offense that seemed to be clicking otherwise. Pitt’s defense allowed seven points off the three turnovers, receiving help from Yellow Jackets’ kicker Brenton King, who missed a 32-yard field goal following Pickett’s second interception. Pitt has now allowed 69 points off turnovers this season. Ten of the 11 touchdowns the Panthers have allowed following turnovers came on drives beginning in Pitt territory.
2. The wildcat works: Pitt found some success with Todd Sibley, Jr. running out of the wildcat against MIami last week, including a 33-yard run, and the success continued today. Sibley missed the Georgia Tech game with an injury, but Pitt used both A.J. Davis and Vincent Davis out of the formation against the Yellow Jackets. Vincent Davis took a direct snap to the house for a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
3. Pitt’s defense still looks great: The Panthers’ defense allowed just 194 yards, the fewest yards the unit has given up to a Power 5 team this year. It’s not surprising given the growing pains the Yellow Jackets are going through, but impressive nonetheless. If Georgia Tech doesn’t score a touchdown following Ffrench’s fumble and a field goal after a blocked punt, it’s quite possible the defense pitches a shutout in Atlanta. It’s also worth noting that the unit played this well without starting free safety Damar Hamlin, who missed the game.
The defense hasn’t consistently created turnovers this season, but it was able to force two against Georgia Tech. The first one led to a 10-point swing in the game. Georgia Tech trailed 17-10 late in the third quarter when quarterback Lucas Johnson ran the ball on third-and-goal from the Pitt 4-yard line. Linebacker Kylan Johnson forced the ball out at the goal line, and it was picked up by Cam Bright, who returned it 79 yards. Pitt’s offense went backwards on the ensuing series, but Alex Kessman made a 49-yard field goal to put Pitt up 20-10.
Strong safety Paris Ford also added an interception, his third of the season, in the fourth quarter.
4. The offense remains inconsistent: Pitt’s offense looked to be clicking early, but it was all for naught when the unit turned the ball over on three first half possessions. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what ails the offense, though it’s likely a combination of play calling, personnel, and mistakes. The Panthers slung the ball around when it seemed like they should be mixing in some run plays, but got conservative early in the fourth quarter. The three turnovers cost the team 10 points and took them out of any rhythm that seemed to be developing early. Drops continued in Atlanta, as they have all season.
5. Mistakes need to be cleaned up: The Panthers defeated a rebuilding Georgia Tech team despite three turnovers on offense and a blocked punt on special teams. They may not be so lucky going forward. Coming into Saturday, Pitt’s remaining opponents held a combined .770 winning percentage. The Panthers have been able to overcome their mistakes so far this season, but it’s hard to imagine them beating North Carolina, Virginia Tech, or Boston College if they can’t clean things up.
