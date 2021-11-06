A week after suffering a four-point loss to Miami, Pitt got back in the win column with a 54-29 victory over Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The win lifts Pitt’s record to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference as the Panthers control their own destiny in the ACC with three games remaining.
The Panthers have a short week as they prepare to host North Carolina at Heinz Field on Thursday night. Here are five takeaways from Saturday’s win at Duke.
• Kenny Pickett still cannot be stopped
Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett continued his excellent season, completing 28 of 43 passes for 416 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Pickett also added 57 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.
Pickett also added a couple more school records on Saturday. He became the first Pitt quarterback with multiple 3,000-yard passing seasons and he tied Alex Van Pelt with his 14th 300-yard passing game.
Through nine games this season, Pickett has now thrown for 3,171 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, including a 22-yard score against the Blue Devils.
While his two interceptions against Miami halted some of the Heisman chatter surrounding Pickett, he’s still been the biggest catalyst of Pitt’s 7-2 record and one can only imagine where the Panthers would be without him.
• Opposing defenses still have no answers for Jordan Addison
Despite this being the ninth game of Jordan Addison’s sophomore year, other teams still struggle to cover him. While most of that has to do with his talent, it’s still surprising to see teams utilize man coverage against one of the country’s top receivers. Duke plays mostly man-to-man coverage on defense, though they did play more zone than usual on Saturday. However, that didn’t prevent Pickett from hitting Addison in stride for a 47-yard score early in the second quarter with Addison having just one man to beat.
Addison finished the day with 203 all-purpose yards, including 171 receiving yards. In addition to his touchdown reception, Addison also rushed for a 2-yard score late in the third quarter to give Pitt a 44-22 lead.
Despite it being just his second year, it’s hard to not see Addison’s play landing him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
• The Panthers didn’t get rattled despite some early troubles
A big difference between this Pitt team and previous Pitt teams is the Panthers being able to overcome adversity during games. Despite the final score, the game was close for much of the first half.
The Panthers led 7-3 late in the first quarter after Jared Wayne caught a 10-yard touchdown and the Blue Devils quickly answered with a field goal.
In the following series, Pickett fumbled the ball as he was sacked on first down. Duke defensive tackle Jamion Franklin recovered the fumble, and the Blue Devils had the ball at the Pitt 23. Duke failed to get in the end zone after going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1.
The Panthers then took over on downs but running back Vincent Davis was dropped in the end zone for a safety on the first play of the drive. Duke was awarded two points and got the ball back following the play. Holmberg led the Blue Devils on a four-play, 70-yard scoring drive that ended with a 32-yard Jalon Calhoun touchdown and Duke led 12-7. Pitt would retake the lead on the 47-yard Addison touchdown early in the second quarter, but it would be short-lived, as Duke’s Jaylen Stinson returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, giving the Blue Devils a 19-14 lead.
The Panthers weren’t shaken. They answered the kick return touchdown with a field goal on their next drive that pulled them within two. The defense got after Holmberg, with linebacker Cam Bright sacking the quarterback twice on Duke’s next drive, forcing the Blue Devils to punt. The offense needed just two minutes and six plays to drive 61 yards for a score, a 22-yard Pickett rushing touchdown. Pitt went up 24-19 and never trailed again.
• Injuries could be an issue down the stretch
Wide receivers Taysir Mack and Jaylon Barden both missed Saturday’s game due to injuries. Coach Pat Narduzzi said during the week that he hopes both players are able to get back before the end of the season. Defensive tackle Keyshon Camp was injured in the first half on Saturday and was seen on the sidelines with crutches and wearing a walking boot. Cornerback AJ Woods, offensive tackle Gabe Houy and safety Erick Hallett all left the game for periods on Saturday, though Hallett would return to action. The Panthers had enough of a lead late in the game to call on some of their depth players, so it’s tough to say who will be healthy for Pitt going forward. With a short turnaround ahead of the North Carolina game on Thursday, the Panthers are certainly hoping none of the injuries sustained against Duke are long-term.
• The Panthers still control their own destiny
Losing to Miami was a setback for Pitt, but the Panthers still have the best chance to win the ACC Coastal and the conference. With Saturday’s win over Duke, Pitt is now 4-1 in ACC play, the only Coastal Division team with just one loss. The division is likely to come down to a Nov. 20 matchup with Virginia in Pitt’s home finale. The Cavaliers are in second place behind Pitt with a 4-2 conference record. They have an off week this weekend before hosting No. 10 Notre Dame on Nov. 13, their final non-conference game, before traveling to Pittsburgh and hosting Virginia Tech in their season finale. Right now, it’s unknown what the status of Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is after he suffered a rib injury against Brigham Young last week. Armstrong is the only quarterback in the ACC that has thrown the ball more than Pickett and has been integral in the Hoos’ prolific offensive attack.
Third-place Miami is also a factor with a 3-2 conference record and a win over Pitt. The Hurricanes finish the season with games against Florida State, Virginia Tech, and Duke. They’ll play only the Hokies at home.
Right now, the path for Pitt is simple – if the Panthers win out, they win the division and will travel to Charlotte to play the Atlantic Division winner in the ACC Championship Game. Lose any of their final three games and they’ll need help.
