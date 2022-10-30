The Pitt Panthers suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2020 when the Panthers fell 42-24 to North Carolina at Kenan Stadium on Saturday night, a week after losing to Louisville 24-10.
While the Louisville loss was the product of four turnovers by the Pitt offense, the loss to the Tar Heels was a matter of the defense being worn down and eventually being dominated by quarterback Drake Maye and his bevy of receivers.
Pitt returns home next Saturday to take on Syracuse, which is also on a two-game losing streak after falling to Clemson and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks.
Here are five takeaways from Pitt-North Carolina.
Pitt’s quest to repeat as ACC champion is over: After each loss Pitt has suffered this season, the coaches and players have maintained that their goals are still in reach – to win the ACC Coastal Division and to win the conference title.
Those goals are now all but mathematically out of reach. The loss dropped Pitt to a 1-3 conference record, while the Tar Heels improved to 4-0. In order for Pitt to leapfrog North Carolina in the standings, the Panthers would have to win out and the Tar Heels would have to lose out.
A negative turnover margin again leads to a Pitt loss: While turnovers were not as much a part of this game as they were against Georgia Tech or Louisville – when Pitt had three and four turnovers, respectively – the Panthers were minus-1 in turnovers on Saturday night and it again impacted the game. The Pitt defense failed to force a turnover and the offense turned it over once, when running back Israel Abanikanda fumbled for the first time this season early in the fourth quarter and it was recovered by the Tar Heels at midfield.
Abanikanda’s fumble came at an inopportune time, on the drive after North Carolina took its first lead of the night. The Tar Heels led 28-24 when Abanikanda fumbled and needed just three plays to get back in the end zone. They never looked back and the Panthers didn’t score again.
It’s hard to fault Abanikanda who has been the best player on Pitt’s offense all season and is as sure-handed as they come. It’s far more troubling that Pitt’s defense has forced just 11 turnovers in eight games this year, with the defense forcing none against North Carolina.
Pitt’s downfield passing game finally got going: Fans have been clamoring for Pitt to throw the ball downfield more and the Panthers finally did against the Tar Heels. On the third play from scrimmage, Kedon Slovis connected with Bub Means for 40 yards into North Carolina territory.
Slovis later connected with Jared Wayne for completions of 41, 29, and 50 yards and the Panthers scored on each drive where there was a completion of more than 20 yards.
Kedon Slovis looked better than he has in weeks: Last week against Louisville, Slovis cost Pitt when he threw two first-half interceptions that were both picked off at the Cardinals' 2-yard line. Slovis wasn’t the problem this week. While his stats don’t seem all that impressive – he completed just 14 of 31 passes for 236 yards – he looked more poised and confident on the field against the Tar Heels. Slovis didn’t turn the ball over and his decision-making looked improved.
Slovis couldn’t outduel Maye, but no quarterback has been able to this year. Slovis’ play on Saturday evening – particularly the long completions that were crucial on each of Pitt’s four scoring drives – could be something to build on going forward.
Pitt’s defense couldn’t contain Drake Maye: Redshirt freshman quarterback Maye was as good as advertised, posting a season-high in attempts and completions, going 34 of 44 for 388 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 61 yards and picked up critical first downs with his legs, including a seven-yard run on fourth-and-5 at the Pitt 22 that set up a touchdown two plays later.
For as good as Pitt safety Erick Hallett has been, he had a rough night in Kenan Stadium. Hallett fell down in the end zone trying to keep up with Downs, leading to North Carolina’s fourth touchdown, a 25-yard reception by Downs to give the Tar Heels a 35-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Pitt defense stayed strong through three quarters before the deluge hit in the fourth as they gave up 21 unanswered points to the Tar Heels.
The loss of defensive tackle Calijah Kancey – who was ejected late in the first half for targeting when he tackled Maye on a slide – was impactful, but the linebackers also missed far too many tackles and the secondary couldn’t keep up with the speed of the Tar Heels wide receivers.
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey
