PITTSBURGH – Pitt held its annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday afternoon and while the game itself wasn’t that exciting – Gold won in a blowout, 30-0 – several performances by individual players were definitely noteworthy.
Sophomore running back Israel Abanikanda rushed for 77 yards on six carries, including a 42-yard run in the second quarter. Abanikanda’s performance justified the praise coach Pat Narduzzi heaped on him earlier in the week, when the coach said Abanikanda is competing with junior Vincent Davis for the starting job.
“He almost looks like Le’Veon Bell at times as far as the patience, running, vision and finding holes,” Narduzzi said of Abanikanda following the game.
Abanikanda won the Ed Conway Award on offense which is awarded to the most improved player during spring drills. Narduzzi said on Tuesday that naming Davis the starting tailback earlier in the spring lit a fire under Abanikanda.
“It probably just made me more excited to compete with these good football players, like running backs Vincent Davis, T Sibs (Todd Sibley), and all the other running backs,” Abanikanda said.
“It’s like competition every day. That’s what (running backs) Coach Powell tells us every day,” Abanikanda continued. “He actually tells us, ‘Who’s gonna be the one to separate today? Who’s gonna be the one to be great today?’ ”
Abanikanda said last year’s abbreviated spring drills, quarantine, and the speed of the game were challenging.
“I wasn’t really that confident because I was a freshman and quarantine and everything, so I wasn’t able to learn everything so fast,” Abanikanda said. “It was a lot of speed during the season to learn."
He spent time following last season learning the playbook better, which he credits for his production during spring ball.
“I had to just work every week, so during spring ball I was just confident in myself,” Abanikanda said. “I learned the plays. I would be patient and just explode.”
Quarterback depth
Saturday's game was also a showcase for the players vying for the backup quarterback position behind Kenny Pickett, who played just three snaps wearing a red “no contact” jersey.
The other quarterbacks were not afforded the same protection, as Narduzzi wanted to see how they’d handle pressure.
Narduzzi said both Davis Beville and Nick Patti did a good job of moving the Gold team offense down the field.
“Both of them made plays with their feet when they had to get out of trouble and made some people miss,” Narduzzi said.
Beville completed all six of his passes for 102 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 10 yards and a one-yard touchdown.
Patti completed 7-of-10 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Narduzzi said quarterback Joey Yellen also had a good spring. Yellen completed 7 of 14 passes for 67 yards for the Blue team.
Saturday’s game didn’t provide much clarity on who the backup quarterback will be, so the battle is likely to continue.
“They've all shown signs and it is going to be something that goes into fall camp for sure,” Narduzzi said.
Tight ends rising
Wide receiver Taysir Mack and tight end Kyi Wright each caught two balls for 57 yards to lead all receivers. Tight end Lucas Krull added two receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.
The production from the tight end position is promising, considering it’s been the weakest position for the Panthers for the past several years.
“Lucas Krull had a great day, obviously,” Narduzzi said. “I was really shocked we didn’t get the ball to Gavin Bartholomew as well. Kyi Wright had a nice day and Kyi Wright’s had a nice spring. So really at this point, it looks like there’s three guys who can go out and play some quality football for us, so we’re excited about what that tight end can do.”
Narduzzi also stated that better tight end play could pay dividends for the run game.
“We talk run game; you have to have tight ends in the run game,” Narduzzi said. “It’s hard to run the football without it.
"If we can get out there in some two tight ends on offense and even one really good tight end out there at a time, it changes things for defenses and it gives you the opportunity to run the ball better.”
Krull, who was one of the captains for the victorious Gold team, used a single word to describe how good Pitt’s offense can be with consistent production from the tight ends: “Explosive.”
Krull appeared in just one game last season after transferring from Florida. Injuries hampered his first season at Pitt, but he believes this season will be different and the offense will be dangerous.
“We’re going to be extremely explosive with (Pickett) back there controlling the game,” Krull said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait.”
Narduzzi is also looking forward to the fall season after what he called the most productive spring during his time at Pitt.
“I think overall we had a great spring,” Narduzzi aid. “It’s a launching point for our summer conditioning program and getting it cranked up for the ’21 season.”
