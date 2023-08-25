PITTSBURGH – There is one play from 2022’s renewed Backyard Brawl rivalry that will always be remembered by Pitt’s fan base: M.J. Devonshire’s pick-six with under three minutes to go to put the Panthers up on West Virginia, 38-31.
It will also forever be remembered by one of the men calling the game on ESPN, who just happens to be a former Pitt player himself in Louis Riddick.
“When Devonshire returned the pick-six, it was very emotional,” Riddick said.
As a broadcaster for ESPN, Riddick has to stay impartial – but he admits the Pitt man in him didn’t allow him to be totally unbiased during the 2022 Pitt-West Virginia game. Especially since it was the first time he had attended a Pitt game since he last put on his Panthers uniform in the fall of 1990.
“It was very hard for me to remain neutral in that game,” Riddick continued. “I think I did a pretty good job of remaining pretty neutral, but there were moments that it was really, really hard.”
Riddick was in Pittsburgh on Friday to serve as the keynote speaker at Pitt football’s annual kickoff luncheon. He spoke of many issues regarding college football, including the need for traditional rivalries to be played, something that has become increasingly difficult as realignment continues across the sport.
He also gave the players who were present some pointers about playing at West Virginia this fall. The Panthers will make the 75-mile trip south to Morgantown for the first time since 2011.
“When you go to Morgantown this year, Week 3, it will be unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in your life,” Riddick said. “The hate that’s going to be coming your way when that bus rolls into Morgantown – I’ve experienced it. You’ll love it. You’ll never forget it.”
Riddick talks about Pickett
Riddick also spoke about his expectations for another former Pitt player: current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Riddick says he sees Pickett advancing mentally from Year 1 to 2.
“The sky’s the limit,” Riddick said. “Kenny’s going to shut a lot of people up this year who said, ‘He’s just a good college quarterback who wears two gloves and can’t push the ball down the field,’ and all that BS.”
Pitt chooses team captains
As is tradition, coach Pat Narduzzi named the team’s captains at the kickoff luncheon. The captains are voted on by the players. This year, the Panthers will have three in offensive tackle Matt Goncalves, defensive tackle David Green and linebacker Shayne Simon.
Goncalves was rated a three-star recruit out of high school and Pitt was his only Power Five offer. He’s now the only Pitt player named to the 2023 all-ACC preseason team.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and I’m just very fortunate to lead this team," Goncalves said. "I’m very excited.”
Green is a sixth-year senior out of Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, which is just down the street from the Pitt campus. He joins Dan Marino, Damar Hamlin and Sal Sunseri as Central Catholic graduates who went on to be named Pitt football captains.
“I’m just so thankful for my teammates really trusting me to be able to lead the team,” Green said.
Simon said he was surprised to be named a captain after transferring to Pitt from Notre Dame in 2022, but called it “a tremendous honor.”
“They deserve it,” Narduzzi said. “They are vocal leaders. They will step up when things need to be done. I think our team is in good hands with those three.”
