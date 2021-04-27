Jaylen Twyman

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 301 lbs

Hands: 10”

Arms: 32.125”

Wingspan: 78.625”

Vertical jump: 32.5”

Broad jump: 8’8”

40-yard dash: 5.51 seconds/5.39 seconds

Three-cone shuttle: 8.00 seconds

225-lb bench press: 40 reps

Honors: All-American (second team) in 2019 by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Phil Steele, Sporting News, Walter Camp and The Athletic; All-ACC first team (2019); Outland Trophy National Defensive Player of the Month in Sept. 2019; NFL Combine invitee.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-5

(All Pro Day numbers are NFL scout times courtesy of Jim Nagy, Executive Director of the Senior Bowl, @JimNagy_SB on Twitter.)