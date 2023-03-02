On-field workouts began at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday and a Pitt player turned a lot of heads with his speed when Calijah Kancey posted the fastest 40-yard dash time by a defensive tackle in 20 years.
Kancey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis – the fastest time by a defensive tackle since 2003, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Kancey’s time beat that of fellow Pitt alum and current Los Angeles Ram Aaron Donald, who ran a 4.68 40-yard dash in 2014.
Kancey, who turned 22 on Wednesday, measured in at 6-foot-1, an inch taller than he was listed during his time at Pitt. He weighed in at 280 pounds. Kancey’s arms measured 30 5/8” and his hands measured 9 1/8”. His 1.64-second 10-yard split time was also first among defensive tackles at the combine.
His speed and height are two big boosts for Kancey, who is still considered undersized for the position. Had he measured less than 6-feet tall, more teams may have shied away from him. Now, it seems unlikely that Kancey will fall out of the first round.
ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper had Kancey being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 30 overall in a recent mock draft. Similarliy, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah had Kancey listed as his 30th ranked prospect in the 2023 draft.
In a video posted to the official NFL Twitter account, Kancey said, “Today I ran the 40. I killed it. Childhood dream and I’m enjoying it.”
Kancey did not take part in any other on-field drills at the combine, choosing to wait until Pitt’s pro day later this month to show off more of his skills. Kancey was cleared to participate in drills at the combine just three weeks ago after undergoing shoulder surgery following an injury sustained in the team’s home finale against Duke in November. Kancey was named the ACC defensive player of the year and earned unanimous All-American honors.
After impressing at the East-West Shrine Bowl in early February, Pitt edge rusher Habakkuk Baldonado checked in at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds at the combine. He posted a time of 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Baldonado posted the third-fastest three-cone drill time among defensive ends, clocking in at 7.11 seconds. He posted the fourth-best time among his position group in the 20-yard shuttle, which he ran in 4.44 seconds. Baldonado posted a vertical jump of 35 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet.
Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis measured 6-foot-1/2 and weighed in at 226 pounds at the combine. Dennis’ listed weight at Pitt was 230 pounds, but he weighed just 218 at the Senior Bowl. He was held out of the game on Feb. 4 with a foot injury he suffered in a Senior Bowl practice. Dennis did not participate in any drills at the combine on Thursday, though he told reporters his foot is getting better.
The two position groups that worked out on Thursday are of interest to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who need help on the defensive line and at middle linebacker. Dennis confirmed meeting with Steelers’coach Mike Tomlin at the Senior Bowl, while Baldonado said he talked to the Steelers on Tuesday. Kancey said he had not had a chance to meet with the Steelers yet.
The combine will continue through Monday. The 2023 NFL draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.