PITTSBURGH – Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was named 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Kancey is the second Pitt player to win the ACC’s top defensive honor. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the Panthers’ initial honoree in 2013.
“I am extremely thankful and humbled to receive this incredible honor from the ACC,” Kancey said. “I share this award with all of my teammates and coaches. They make me better every day, on and off the field. I’m so proud to wear the blue and gold with them.”
Six total Panthers have won an ACC player or rookie of the year award during Pitt’s 10 seasons in the conference. In 2021, Pitt boasted the ACC’s overall and offensive player of the year in quarterback Kenny Pickett, now of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is the latest recognition for Kancey, who earlier this week was named to the ACC first team for the second consecutive year. He additionally was selected as a finalist for the prestigious Outland Trophy, presented to the nation’s best interior lineman.
Kancey, who compiled 3 1/2 sacks against Virginia on Nov. 12, is also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top defensive player. Pro Football Focus named him a first team All-American.
The 6-foot, 280-pound Kancey has been one of college football’s most dominant players regardless of position this season. He compiled 31 tackles, 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks in 11 games played.
Kancey spearheads a Pitt defense that leads the country in sacks (3.75 avg.), ranks seventh nationally against the run (95.5 yards per game) and ranks 19th in fewest total yards allowed (319.7 yards per game).
Kancey is the first tackle to win ACC Defensive Player of the Year since Donald in 2013 and only the third all-time since the inaugural year of the award in 1993.
“Calijah has been absolutely outstanding all season long and is highly deserving of this honor,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “As both a run stopper and rushing the passer, he has been tremendous. On behalf of our entire program, I want to congratulate Calijah on receiving this award. He has absolutely earned it.”
