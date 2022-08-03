PITTSBURGH – In 2021, Pitt’s linebacking corps was the deepest position group on the team with five players with starting experience and a sixth who wound up starting six games.
A year later, much has changed. Following the loss of Phil Campbell, John Petrishen and Chase Pine to graduation and Cam Bright and Wendell Davis to the transfer portal, SirVocea Dennis is the only Pitt linebacker with any starting experience.
Dennis went from being one of the young guys in the room to being the leader of the linebacking corps, something he says comes naturally to him.
“Once I figure out the right way to do something, I want to get it done every time and I want everybody else to be on the same page as well,” Dennis said.
Dennis spent the 2021 season playing the middle or “mike” linebacker position, but has played all three linebacker spots during his time at Pitt.
“SirVocea can play all three and that’s what I have comfort with,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “It’s nice to have him in the middle to make sure he has everything under control and can tell everybody else what to do.”
Bangally Kamara emerged at the “money” linebacker position during spring camp while Solomon DeShields became the front-runner for the “star” linebacker position, but Dennis says he’s been moving around during practices as the coaching staff tries to get the three best linebackers on the field this fall.
“Bangally, we’ll find out as these game plans change, that will be the big thing,” Narduzzi said. “He owns the ability to be a player for us, an athletic guy that makes plays. Got to play within the system.”
Other returning linebackers for Pitt include Brandon George, who has been a backup at middle linebacker, and redshirt sophomore Aydin Henningham. Buddy Mack has moved from safety to star linebacker.
The Panthers also added two transfer linebackers – Shayne Simon from Notre Dame and Tylar Wiltz from Missouri State. Freshman Kyle Louis, a three-star recruit from New Jersey, also joins the linebacking group.
“Solomon DeShields is another guy,” Narduzzi said. “Shayne Simon, don’t forget about him, so we have some guys. Tylar Wiltz, I’m looking forward to – saw one day (from him) today, and looking forward to seeing the development that we have there. There’s a few guys out there. Buddy Mack is back at that star position. We’re going to find out. I think we have a lot of pieces to work with, and it will be interesting to see what happens come mid-August, late August with that group.”
Defensive backs
The Panthers return most of their defensive backfield from 2021 after losing only Damarri Mathis to the NFL. According to Narduzzi, there are three players vying to be starters at corner.
“The three guys at the starting position right now would be M.J. (Devonshire), Marquis (Williams) and A.J. Woods,” Narduzzi said at Pitt’s media day on Monday.
Marquis Williams has started 22 games over the past two seasons. Williams made 34 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in 2021.
Woods and Devonshire both played over 400 snaps in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. Woods made one start in 2021 and three in 2020.
In the 13 games Woods played in this past season, he had 27 tackles, a tackle for loss assist, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.
Devonshire, an Aliquippa native, played in 13 games in 2021 after spending two years at Kentucky. In his first season at Pitt, Devonshire saw plenty of playing time as a backup cornerback. He finished 2021 with 18 tackles, four pass breakups, one TFL and a game-clinching, goal-line interception in overtime against North Carolina.
“I believe M.J. is a starter for us right now, at least he’s fighting to be a starter,” defensive coordinator Randy Bates said this week. “He’s certainly got the ability. He’s got great football sense and he’s a great athlete.”
Narduzzi also mentioned some other corners he thinks will help the team out this fall.
“Rashad Battle is coming back,” Narduzzi said. “You have Jahvante Royal, this Ryland Gandy, he’s been sharp.
“Looked good in the spring, and we’ll find out if he hits the August wall, but he’s really sharp and trustworthy. Got Noah Biglow. We have got DBs that have athletic ability. The light turns on, and we have some corners out there that can cover people and they are big and athletic.”
Battle has played in 18 games for the Panthers over the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. He’s served at both backup cornerback and safety during that time.
Royal is a redshirt sophomore who has played in a total of eight games in his first two years.
Gandy is a freshman from Buford, Georgia, who enrolled at Pitt in January and participated in spring drills.
He drew praise from Narduzzi on several occasions during the spring.
Tamarion Crumpley rounds out the cornerback group. Crumpley is a redshirt freshman who did not play in any games in 2021.
The Panthers will return both of their starting safeties from a year ago. In his first full season as a starter in 2021, strong safety Brandon Hill was second on the team in tackles with 81.
Hill also tallied six pass breakups, two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble. Hill earned ACC second-team honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the top defensive back in college football. He was named to the watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award ahead of the 2022 season.
Hill’s partner at safety, Erick Hallett, played more snaps in 2021 than anyone on Pitt’s defense. In Hallett’s first full season as a starter in 2021, he notched 70 tackles, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Hallett led the team with three interceptions, with two coming in the ACC championship game against Wake Forest. He returned one of those picks for a 19-yard touchdown and was named the ACC championship game MVP.
Hill and Hallett have developed a strong bond playing together, saying they’ve developed almost another language. They each know where the other is going to be on the field.
“Even if I don’t happen to look out there, I know he’s going to be where he’s supposed to be,” Hill said. “He knows I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be.”
Redshirt freshman Khalil Anderson moved from corner to safety and Narduzzi named Anderson as a player who could see some increased playing time this year after playing in only two games in 2021.
Narduzzi also named two redshirt freshmen safeties as promising players he’s keeping an eye on.
“I’m looking forward to see what Stephon Hall does. I think he has some potential,” Narduzzi said. “Javon McIntyre is another guy I think is interesting.”
Redshirt senior Judson Tallandier has played in 30 games as a Panther and made his first start against Syracuse in 2021 after serving as the primary backup at strong safety throughout the season.
Narduzzi said during spring drills that he anticipates sophomore safety P.J. O’Brien playing “a lot of football for us.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
