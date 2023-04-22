SirVocea Dennis’ journey to becoming a standout for Pitt on the gridiron began with a dunk on the basketball court.
In January 2019, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and tight ends coach Tim Salem stumbled upon Dennis – a two-star recruit – by accident when they were checking out some underclassmen at The Peddie School in New Jersey. Coach Christopher Malleo mentioned that he had a linebacker he thought the two would be interested in.
Narduzzi watched Dennis’ Hudl tape on his phone. Immediately impressed with what he saw, he asked to meet Dennis. Then he asked Dennis if he could dunk. Dennis texted Narduzzi a video of him dunking and was offered a scholarship on the spot. He visited Pitt the following weekend and quickly flipped his commitment from Air Force to Pitt in time for the February signing period.
The Pitt coach recalled the strange recruitment of Dennis at pro day in late March. He says he doesn’t usually ask recruits if they can dunk.
“I just wanted to find out how athletic he was,” Narduzzi said. “We trust our opinion on what we see, and I think that’s important.”
The son of two parents who both served in the Army, Dennis was born in Georgia and grew up an Atlanta Falcons fan. His family settled in his mother’s hometown of Syracuse, New York, when Dennis was 5 years old. His mother was a big fan of the Orange, so Dennis grew up watching plenty of Big East football, not realizing that he’d one day play for one of Syracuse’s rivals.
Dennis’ athleticism has been a major component of the Pitt defense for the past three years. He played all three linebacker spots in 2020, the first year he saw significant playing time on defense. He led the team in tackles for loss that year and earned ACC third-team honors.
In 2021, he started at middle linebacker and made crucial plays in big games. Dennis’ stop of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker on third down in the fourth quarter in Week 2 was a critical play in Pitt’s 41-34 victory in Knoxville. Against Clemson, Dennis picked off a shovel pass from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and returned it for a 50-yard touchdown, giving Pitt a 21-7 lead en route to a 27-17 win. In the ACC championship game against Wake Forest, he notched a season-high 12 tackles and two sacks as the Panthers won their first ACC championship, 45-21.
He only got better in 2022. Elected as a captain by his teammates, Dennis led the Panthers in tackles for the second straight year and was second only to Calijah Kancey in both sacks and TFLs. He began the season with 10 tackles and a sack against West Virginia. Dennis sealed the win for Pitt over Duke when he sacked wide receiver Jordan Moore on a reverse pass play on a two-point try that would have tied the game with less than a minute remaining. Against Miami in the season finale, he intercepted Hurricanes’ quarterback Tyler Van Dyke at the Pitt 4-yard line and returned it 67 yards to set up the Panthers’ first touchdown.
Dennis earned ACC first-team honors in 2022 and Pro Football Focus graded him seventh-best among 789 linebackers in college football. He missed just four tackles over the course of the season.
While Dennis’ physical skills are what most people notice when he’s on the field, it’s his intelligence that stands out to his coaches. Narduzzi mentioned Dennis’ smarts on many occasions, even going as far to say as having Dennis on his defense is like having another coach on the field. The Score's Jordan Schultz reported that Dennis had the highest cognitive testing score among linebackers in the 2023 NFL draft and scored in the 99th percentile of learning efficiency.
That intelligence helped Dennis when he began calling the defensive plays, something he’d like to continue doing at the next level, telling reporters at the combine that he’d love to have “the green dot” regardless of what linebacker position he plays. Dennis was adept at calling plays and communicating with the other players on defense while at Pitt.
In addition to his skills and adaptability on defense, Dennis also took over 400 snaps on special teams during his collegiate career. Dennis thinks his experience on both defense and special teams makes him attractive to NFL teams.
“My knowledge of the game, knowing I played different positions," Dennis said. "Did a lot of special teams, did a lot of things here. I think it definitely helped me.”
After suffering an injury during a Senior Bowl practice, Dennis did not participate in any drills at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. At Pitt’s pro day on March 29, Dennis ran a 4.64 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot-5 broad jump. His vertical jump of 41 1/2 inches would have been the best among linebackers at the combine.
“I think I showed a lot,” Dennis said of his pro day performance. “Definitely that I’m athletic. There was a lot of talk out there that I won’t be athletic, won’t cover. I think I showed a lot and I’m very proud of what I did.”
There are questions about Dennis’ abilities in man coverage, something he doesn’t have a lot of experience doing in part because linebackers in Narduzzi’s defense aren’t often tasked with covering man-to-man.
While Dennis is bit undersized for the NFL, his intelligence, leadership and tackling ability should lead to his name being called during this week’s NFL draft.
Dennis is known for always having a smile on his face around the Pitt facilities and that was no different on pro day.
“It’s just a blessing to be here, No. 1,” Dennis said. “No. 2, you’re living out your childhood dream. This is the first step and we’re just waiting for it to be completed."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.