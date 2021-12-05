The ACC Championship Game pitted Wake Forest’s no. 3 scoring offense against Pitt’s no. 4 scoring offense, but it was Pitt’s defense that ensured the Panthers would not leave Charlotte empty-handed as Pitt topped Wake Forest, 45-21, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday night.
In the days before the game, super senior linebacker Phil Campbell III – who was on the 2018 team that lost the ACC title game to Clemson – said: “We’re going in there to win and losing is not an option.”
The Pitt defense picked off Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman on three consecutive second half drives, leading to three Pitt touchdowns that put the game out of reach for the Demon Deacons.
Pitt led 24-21 when safety Erick Hallett intercepted Hartman with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, setting up the Pitt offense in Wake Forest territory. The Panthers needed just four plays to get in the end zone when running back Israel Abanikanda scored from 12 yards out.
Hartman was picked on the next drive by cornerback AJ Woods, who returned it 73 yards to the Wake Forest 3-yard line. Abanikanda scored a one-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to give the Panthers a 38-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Hallett picked off Hartman again on the quarterback’s next pass and returned it 19 yards for Pitt’s second touchdown in a 15-second span and the rout was on. Pitt led 45-21 with 11:42 remaining and Hartman was pulled from the game.
“Before the game, I told our team, defense wins championships. I thought our defense was getting disrespected all week,” Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game. “I’m really happy those guys turned it around in the second half and really shut them down.”
“We played championship defense at the end, that’s for sure,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi told reporters as he came off the field after the game.
The contest didn’t start off that way.
Pitt and Wake Forest traded touchdowns in the first quarter. Pickett scored the first touchdown of the game when he ran for 58 yards to the end zone after faking a slide, catching the Wake Forest defense off guard. The Demon Deacons capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Hartman to A.T. Perry. The Panthers struck right back with a four-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 22-yard touchdown reception by running back Rodney Hammond. Hartman scored a rushing touchdown of his own on the next Wake Forest drive.
The score was tied at 14 with 6:31 remaining in the first quarter and it looked like the game might be the shootout many had predicted.
Pitt blinked first when kicker Sam Scarton missed a 49-yard field goal. The Demon Deacons got the ball at their own 31 took the lead a minute later as Hartman connected with Taylor Morin for a 26-yard touchdown. Wake Forest led 21-14 with 3:07 remaining in the first quarter.
The Pitt defense clamped down and didn’t allow another point the rest of the way.
Hartman was picked off for the first time by Marquis Williams early in the second quarter, but the Pitt offense failed to score on the ensuing drive. The Pitt defense sacked Hartman on three consecutive second quarter drives, once by defensive end Dayon Hayes and twice by Pitt middle linebacker SirVocea Dennis.
Pitt tied it up midway through the second quarter when Pickett hit Jared Wayne in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown and retook the lead when Scarton made a 41-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.
The Panthers never trailed again.
“When we arrived back in 2015, I took this job because I knew we could win a championship,” Narduzzi said on the podium during the trophy presentation. “Seven years later, we’re here.”
Notes: Kenny Pickett passed Dan Marino for most touchdown passes in a Pitt career. Pickett came in the game tied with Marino at 79 touchdown passes and has 81 after two touchdown passes on Saturday night. ... Pickett also broke the ACC record for most touchdown passes thrown in a single season. DeShaun Watson threw 41 touchdowns for Clemson in a 15-game season in 2016. Pickett has now thrown 42 touchdowns this season. ... Pickett finished the game completing 20-of-32 passes for two touchdowns and no interceptions.
