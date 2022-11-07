PITTSBURGH – University of Pittsburgh football player Dayon Hayes was arrested on Sunday and is facing one charge of simple assault after an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend and mother of his child.
Multiple reports said Hayes grabbed the woman’s hair to pull her head back, though she was wearing a wig and was able to escape. He also allegedly shut a door on her leg.
Pitt athletics released a statement from coach Pat Narduzzi on Monday morning confirming prior reports of Hayes’ involvement in the incident.
“The incident involving Dayon Hayes is incredibly disappointing and concerning,” the statement read. “I take all disciplinary matters very seriously, and that is especially the case with situations of this kind. Our players know they are accountable for their actions, both on and off the field. I’ve conveyed this to Dayon, who will be immediately subject to team disciplinary measures in addition to any legal consequences that may arise. The details of that discipline will remain a private matter.”
Narduzzi also addressed the arrest to begin his weekly press conference on Monday.
“Obviously, as a head football coach, as a parent, very, very disappointed in what happened," Narduzzi said. "It's something that we coach very hard against, not only football-wise, it's how we act as people, so very, very disappointed. I’ll let that issue take care of itself, and I won't have any further comment on that.”
Hayes is a junior who has appeared in 24 games for the Panthers over the past three seasons. He missed four games this season with a knee injury before returning to action against Louisville on Oct. 22.
Hayes was not listed on the depth chart the team released on Monday morning ahead of Saturday’s game at Virginia.
Kedon Slovis’ future: Narduzzi said on Monday he has yet to have a conversation with quarterback Kedon Slovis about whether he will return next season. Slovis has a year of eligibility remaining after transferring from Southern California and enrolling at Pitt in January.
“We're going to have that conversation," Narduzzi said. "I think, 'Let's let the season play out.' Really have not had it, and you've got senior day in two weeks. We'll have to figure it out soon who's going to walk out there, who's not. Again, as you guys know, some guys will walk out for senior day and some guys won't, and it doesn't mean they aren't going, either.
“There's decisions to be made for a lot of people come the end of the season.”
Slovis’ time at Pitt has not been as successful as many hoped. After completing 68% of his passes during his three seasons with the Trojans, Slovis’ completion percentage is just 59% in eight games with the Panthers. He’s thrown five touchdowns and six interceptions and has not tossed a touchdown pass in Pitt’s past four games.
The quarterback completed just under 70% of his passes against Syracuse this past Saturday, which is Slovis’ highest completion percentage against an FBS team this season. Slovis also completed five passes of 20-plus yards against the Orange, an encouraging sign as the downfield passing game has not had much success this season.
Pass rush gets going: Pitt’s defense posted a season-high six sacks on Saturday against Syracuse, with defensive end Deslin Alexandre leading the way with 2 1/2 sacks. Alexandre sacked quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson in the end zone, leading to a safety and giving Pitt a 19-9 lead with under two minutes to play.
Narduzzi credited defensive line coach Charlie Partridge with getting his unit angry after Pitt failed to get much pressure on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye on Oct. 29. The defense sacked Maye twice, but was unable to get after him in the second half following the ejection of defensive tackle Calijah Kancey for targeting.
“They were good," Narduzzi said. "It's like I told Coach Partridge, 'Great job getting them angry.' There was some angry guys maybe in that room. You can tell them and tell them and tell them. They've got to do it.”
Though the coach is pleased with how the pass rush performed against Syracuse, he wants to see similar results on Saturday.
“Nobody cares what happened at Syracuse,” Narduzzi said. “We only worry about what we do at Virginia this weekend because you guys won't be talking about the pass rush if we don't get any this weekend.”
